Monetary Policy News
February 08, 2017, Wednesday
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
February 05, 2017, Sunday
BS Poll: Majority see rate cut by RBI
11 of 17 economists say 25 bps reduction possible on Feb 8
October 27, 2016, Thursday
Accept Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes after careful scrutiny, warns RBI
The central bank has cautioned the public to subject notes that are accepted to careful scrutiny
October 24, 2016, Monday
RBI could bring in 50 bps rate cut by April: BofA-ML
The report further said that though the RBI is expected to cut 25 bps each on February 7 and April
October 04, 2016, Tuesday
How MPC changes the policy game
MPC has been tasked with deciding benchmark interest rates, which the RBI governor did so far
October 03, 2016, Monday
Space emerges for further easing
With little visible upside pressure on oil prices or core inflation, we might be entering a prolonged period of very low
October 03, 2016, Monday
Will RBI press the pause button on Tuesday?
Six out of the 10 participants in a Business Standard poll of economists, bankers and market participants said the RBI may pause ...
October 01, 2016, Saturday
RBI takes Fed route on monetary policy
MPC will meet on Oct 3 & 4, before announcing rates at 2.30 pm on Day 2
September 30, 2016, Friday
Economic, financial conditions increase chance of a repo rate cut
The rupee is likely to remain stable in the near term, with near-term forward rates also having fallen
September 29, 2016, Thursday
RBI to rely more on liquidity than rates
Better monsoon rains after two back-to-back droughts and lingering weaknesses in manufacturing have again opened the case for ...
September 14, 2016, Wednesday
To cut rate or not?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s fourth monetary review, under Governor Urjit Patel, is scheduled next month. Will it cut rate, ...
August 21, 2016, Sunday
CEOs want new RBI governor to cut interest rates by Oct
Lower rates will help revive stalled projects
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
In his last policy, Rajan puts onus on banks
RBI keeps rates unchanged; ensures adequate liquidity in the system
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
Bond markets rally as salute to Rajan's last monetary policy
RBI Governor says if the central bank sees stress in currency market, it will take a call on infusing liquidity in the foreign ...
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
We moved the needle forward a bit everyday, says RBI Guv
Rajan said he did not want to offer suggestions to his successor
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
Comfortable with NPA clean-up and no need to relook at it: RBI
RBI had also conducted an asset quality review and had given banks a deadline to clean up their balance sheet by FY17
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
Reserve Bank nudges banks again to transmit rate cuts faster
Governor Raghuram Rajan said banks have been coming up with new reasons every time to hold on to current rates
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
Status quo would not help revive demand, say CEOs
The only good news for the corporate sector is that the demand from consumers for cars and two-wheelers is growing by double ...
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
Ready for FCNR (B) redemptions without disruption: RBI
Has covered 80% of requirements through forward contracts
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
It is not wise to assume GST implementation will necessarily increase inflation: Raghuram Rajan
Interview with Governor, RBI