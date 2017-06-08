Finance Interviews
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Without more data, a change in repo rate or stance was unnecessary: RBI
Urjit Patel said, 'Our projections indicate there may be a slight rise in inflation this quarter but during 2018-19, it will ...
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Merger most likely by end of next financial year: CMD, National Insurance
In a Q&A, K Sanath Kumar says the challenge of technology and cultural convergence can be addressed
January 04, 2018, Thursday
'With IBC, banks will decide their fate'
Bahram Navroj Vakil says the bigger the haircut for the bank, the more the government would have to infuse capital
January 01, 2018, Monday
If consolidation comes, we will go for geographical synergies: PNB MD & CEO
Interview with Sunil Mehta, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
Criminal probe needed on borrower-banker nexus: C H Venkatachalam
Absence of stringent laws to recover bad loans from wilful defaulters one of the main reasons for huge bad loans facing the ...
December 25, 2017, Monday
Customers are moving away from cash to digital: Axis Bank's Rajiv Anand
Interview with Rajiv Anand, Executive director & head of retail, Axis Bank
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Farmers must get remunerative prices: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar
We are in the resolution phase; the recognition phase (of stressed loans) is more or less over, says Rajnish Kumar
December 04, 2017, Monday
Two-thirds of Indians are yet to buy a house, says HDFC's Keki Mistry
There is a huge potential for affordable and middle-income housing to grow in the next few decades: Mistry
November 24, 2017, Friday
We need a transparent way of defining a wilful defaulter: K C Chakrabarty
Interview with ex-Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India
October 26, 2017, Thursday
Capital infusion isn't a solution, but is unavoidable: Usha Thorat
Govt should quickly follow up with professional management, autonomy and more accountability in these lenders, says the former ...
October 22, 2017, Sunday
Hope to see a turnaround in 2018-19: IOB MD&CEO R Subramaniakumar
Subramaniakumar hopes to sustain profits in subsequent quarters as well
October 06, 2017, Friday
Credit growth revival top priority: Rajnish Kumar
In his first interaction with the media after being appointed as the chairman-designate of SBI, Kumar said retail credit will ...
October 05, 2017, Thursday
Fiscal actions shouldn't undercut macroeconomic stability: RBI MPC
Interview with Urjit Patel and other top officials
September 11, 2017, Monday
It may not be feasible to have a weak rupee: HSBC India's Hitendra Dave
He says companies are fast leaving banks for the bond market
August 16, 2017, Wednesday
Trend of softening interest rate is here to stay, says Rajnish Kumar
SBI recently sprang a surprise by reporting a sharp rise in retail loan slippages in the Q1 FY17
July 30, 2017, Sunday
RBI not the only central bank to get inflation forecast wrong: Rakesh Mohan
Interview with former deputy governor of the RBI
July 25, 2017, Tuesday
Now, everyone will agree to a realistic valuation: S S Mundra
The RBI Deputy Governor will demit the office on July 31
July 22, 2017, Saturday
PNB not looking to sell its 7% stake: PNB Housing Finance MD
Interview with Sanjaya Gupta, managing director, PNB Housing Finance
June 26, 2017, Monday
Bank mergers will happen but no point doing it only for size: Arun Tiwari
Interview with CMD, Union Bank of India
June 08, 2017, Thursday
Earnings growth might pick up only in FY19: A K Sridhar of IndiaFirst Life
He says IT and engineering stocks are trading at reasonable valuations