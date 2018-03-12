RBI on a rate cut hiatus: Patel flags fiscal slippage, excessive taxes RBI Governor Urjit Patel said, 'Monetary policy has become much more flexible in terms of responding to inflation risks'

Analysts say you may have to now wait long for next RBI policy rate cut India Ratings said it expects a long pause from the RBI and there will be no rate actions till March 2019

Among slew of measures, RBI gives MSMEs additional 180 days to clear dues The sector also got benefit in the Budget 2018-19 announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last week