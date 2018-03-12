JUST IN
You are here » Home » Finance » RBI Policy
RBI, Urjit Patel, B P Kanungo, N S Vishwanathan, Viral V Acharya

RBI keeps policy rate unchanged; flags inflation risks, fiscal deficit

Five Monetary Policy Committee members vote in favour of status quo; one votes for 0.25% rise

Related: Without more data, a change in repo rate or stance was unnecessary: RBI

RBI monetary policy committee: Relief for MSMEs hit by GST transition

FINANCE

Popular Now

» More

Latest News

» More