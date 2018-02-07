-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
MPC minutes: RBI may have lost its only dove as talk of rate hike swirls
MPC member Patra voted for rate hike due to inflation outlook
February 22, 2018, Thursday
MPC minutes: Govt bonds, rupee slump on RBI's increased inflation concerns
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 11 bps in early trade to 7.82 percent
February 22, 2018, Thursday
MPC minutes: Six-member panel express discomfort over rising inflation
RBI members say inflationary risks to remain in near term: MPC minutes
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
RBI members say inflationary risks to remain in near term: MPC minutes
RBI minutes: MPC concerned over rising inflation
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
RBI MPC minutes: Economic recovery is at a nascent stage, says Urjit Patel
Effective supply management by government could help in keeping food inflation under check, RBI governor said
February 08, 2018, Thursday
RBI keeps policy rate unchanged; flags inflation risks, fiscal deficit
Five Monetary Policy Committee members vote in favour of status quo; one votes for 0.25% rise
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Without more data, a change in repo rate or stance was unnecessary: RBI
Urjit Patel said, 'Our projections indicate there may be a slight rise in inflation this quarter but during 2018-19, it will ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
RBI monetary policy committee: Relief for MSMEs hit by GST transition
Bankers welcomed the move saying this extension would benefit both MSMEs
February 08, 2018, Thursday
By keeping interest rates unchanged, RBI bats for policy continuity
Increase in bond yields poses a conundrum to policymakers, and unless quickly reined in, could derail growth recovery
February 08, 2018, Thursday
RBI on a rate cut hiatus: Patel flags fiscal slippage, excessive taxes
RBI Governor Urjit Patel said, 'Monetary policy has become much more flexible in terms of responding to inflation risks'
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Analysts say you may have to now wait long for next RBI policy rate cut
India Ratings said it expects a long pause from the RBI and there will be no rate actions till March 2019
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Among slew of measures, RBI gives MSMEs additional 180 days to clear dues
The sector also got benefit in the Budget 2018-19 announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last week
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
RBI liquidity operations not meant to manage bond prices: Viral Acharya
The central bank kept its main repo rate at 6.00 percent for a third straight policy meeting and retained its "neutral" stance
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
In FY19, retail inflation estimated at 5.1-5.6% in H1, 4.5-4.6% in H2: RBI
Though prices eased in December, the winter seasonal food price moderation was less than usual, RBI said
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Highlights of RBI policy: Q4FY18 inflation projection raised to 5.1%
Export growth expected to improve further on account of improving global demand
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
RBI monetary policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged; read full text here
The six member monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), lead by Governor Urjit Patel, on Wednesday decided ...
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
RBI keeps key policy rate unchanged at 6% on inflationary concerns
In its December review, the MPC had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on concerns of a possible price rise
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
RBI monetary policy LIVE: RBI keeps repo rate at 6%, flags inflation risks
RBI sees pick in credit growth due to bank recapitalisation and resolution proceedings under IBC
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
RBI policy preview: Inflation guidance to be key; expect no change in repo
Inflation is expected to accelerate after the government's budget last week widened its fiscal deficit target for the fiscal year ...
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Rising inflation may lead to interest rate hike in future, says PNB chief
RBI will unveil its bi-monthly policy amid widespread expectations that the central bank may go in for a status quo for the third ...
