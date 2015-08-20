Finance
August 22, 2015, Saturday
Payments banks will change banking habits: Jaitley
Such banks can collect deposits (initially up to Rs 1 lakh per individual), do internet banking, facilitate money transfers, and ...
August 21, 2015, Friday
Payment banks unlikely to eat into large lenders' biz: Crisil
Ratings agency Crisil today said the upcoming payment banks (PBs) will largely focus on the underbanked areas like the East, ...
August 21, 2015, Friday
SBI developing low-cost model to counter payments banks
Country's largest commercial banking entity State Bank of India (SBI) is now developing a low-cost model to compete with payments ...
August 21, 2015, Friday
Rajan allays bankers' fear of competition from payments banks
Says such banks will play a complimentary role in the existing banking system
August 21, 2015, Friday
Postal dept gets moving after payments bank approval
Will finalise note for investment approval of Rs 300-400 crore; subsidiary to be created for the venture to leverage national ...
August 21, 2015, Friday
Payments banks might eat into low cost deposits of commercial banks
The spread of payments banks might also deprive regular banks of the fee income they earn from customers, like those for making ...
August 21, 2015, Friday
ICICI Bank might explore tie-ups with new banks
Lenders raise concerns over rising competition from payments banks
August 21, 2015, Friday
How will payments banks help you?
Unbanked customers can expect easier access to banking, while those who have bank accounts can look forward to further ...
August 21, 2015, Friday
Meet the winners who get payments banks licence
A detailed look at the companies and people who this week won licences to set up payments banks
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Govt committed to revive postal department: Prasad
Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said the government will revive the postal department by using over 1.5 lakh ...
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Payments banks to strengthen financial ecosystem: Kochhar
ICICI Bank has investments in two of the 11 entities that have got in-principle approval for setting up payments banks
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra gain after payments banks nod
Payments banks can issue ATM/debit cards, but not credit cards
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Payments banks pose risk to public lenders mkt share: Fitch
The proposed Payments Banks will increase competition for the public sector lenders and could also pose risks to their market ...
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Open to partnerships for payments bank, says India Post
Having secured RBI's nod to set up a payments bank, the Department of Posts has said it is open for partnership in this new ...
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Small finance bank licences next month: Rajan
After granting approval to 11 entities for payments banks, RBI today said it will announce small finance bank licences next month ...
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Payments bank: What does it mean for you?
Cost of transferring money could fall because of lower overheads but the bigger advantage is bringing banking to almost one's
August 20, 2015, Thursday
RIL, telcos among 11 firms to launch payments banks
RBI says unsuccessful applicants can get licences in future under 'on-tap' system
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Prepaid payment issuers, retailers miss the bus
RBI will move to 'on-tap' licences
August 20, 2015, Thursday
This will catapult us into a very different league: Vijay Shekhar Sharma
From very humble beginnings in a small Uttar Pradesh town, Vijay Shekhar Sharma has come a long way. Starting as a mobile value ...
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Sentiment-led rally in listed stocks likely
The licence will add another revenue stream for these companies