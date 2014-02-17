-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
It's a pedestrian document: Piyush Goel
The interim budget numbers clearly show a postponement of current commitments on subsidies and tax refunds
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
More in noise, less in substance: V Balakrishnan
The legacy the UPA-II govt is leaving is that of an economy which is under tremendous stress. The new Central government will ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Subir Gokarn: A national agenda - hopefully!
Regardless of who forms the next government, the interim Budget speech lays down a must-do list
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Sajjid Chinoy: The challenge - From stability to growth
After impressive fiscal restraint, it is time to boost potential growth
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Ajai Shukla: Defence budgeting based on delusion
The most worrying aspect of defence budgeting is that the military's long-term equipment planning is based on fundamentally ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Satya Poddar: Direct taxes and GST - The unfulfilled promises
We need a system that helps entrepreneurs and allows smooth administration
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Nitin Pai: How to assess the vote-on-account
Three principles to make up your mind on the interim Budget
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Abheek Barua: Spirit fine, but is the maths right?
I am reasonably certain that I am not the sole commentator who finds it difficult to pass judgement on the interim Budget. The ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Predicated on recovery
Back in 2011-12, before P Chidambaram returned as the finance minister, the fiscal deficit was Rs 5.16 lakh crore. In the Budget ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Chidambaram's fiscal deficit estimate optimistic
Improvement driven by cutting spends, deferring subsidy payouts and assuming greater revenue
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Finance Minister continues on the path of fiscal consolidation: Shubhada Rao
In conversation with Jinsy Mathew, Shubhada Rao, Executive Vice President & Chief Economist, YES Bank shares her take on the ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Excise duty cuts for manufacturing is definitely a positive step: Varun Goel
In conversation with Jinsy Mathew, Varun Goel, Head- Portfolio Management Service, Karvy Stock Broking shares his views on the ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Expect to see improvement in underperforming cyclical: Rajesh Cheruvu
Q&A with Rajesh Cheruvu - Chief Investment Officer, RBS Private Banking (India), on interim budget
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Interim Budget 2014: Editors' Take
A K Bhattacharya, Editor, Business Standard was in conversation with T N Ninan, Chairman, Business Standard on his interpretation ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
FM has done a good job: Sunil Jain
Sunil Jain-Head of Equity Research, Retail, Nirmal Bang lauds FM's measures in containing fiscal deficit and revenue deficit for ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Excise duty cuts for capital goods not to have major impact: Deven Choksey
Q&A with Deven Choksey-Managing Director, KR Choksey Securities
