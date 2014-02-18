-
August 09, 2015, Sunday
Bangladesh to welcome FBI help in blogger's murder probe
Bangladesh has said it will welcome the FBI's assistance in investigating the murder of secular blogger Niloy Chakrabarty Neel ...
-
February 26, 2014, Wednesday
Maharashtra tables Rs 5,417-cr revenue-deficit Budget
Indicates Rs 184 cr revenue surplus budget, turn defict of Rs 3,017.22 cr for 2013-14 due to subsidy & other expenses
-
February 25, 2014, Tuesday
Maha earmarks outlay of Rs 8,215 cr for irrigation in interim budget
Maharashtra finance minister Ajit Pawar has compiled the various government decisions and their allocations during his ...
-
February 22, 2014, Saturday
Gujarat says no to new taxes & sops in its interim Budget
State FM says no decision yet on reducing VAT on petroleum products
-
February 22, 2014, Saturday
Akhilesh tables interim Budget of Rs 260k crore for 2014-15
Also presents vote on account of Rs 80,086 cr for Apr-July 2015
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
New mechanism of central fund flow to states to add to transparency
The UPA government's move to hand over major power to states by way of a three-fold increase in central assistance to state plans ...
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
Revenue raising left to the next govt
FinMin officials say Plan expenditure level in interim Budget not feasible if fiscal deficit target remains so
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
Interim Budget Day Two: Promotional offers on soaps to rise
Slashed duties expected to help reduce inflationary pressure on inputs such as palm oil, which goes into the making of soaps
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
P Chidambaram bets on demand
Palaniappan Chidambaram's swansong as Union finance minister in the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA's) second term in office ...
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
All FMs must be ambitious at the start of the year: P Chidambaram
In his last post-Budget press conference, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said his intention was not to please anyone before the ...
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
D-Street unimpressed with interim Budget
Automobile stocks rise after govt announces tax stimulus
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Public sector banks to get Rs 11,200 cr in FY15
State lenders must retain a significant portion of profits for capital, also raise it from market: FM
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Plan cuts keep fiscal deficit at 4.6%
FISCAL DEFICIT: FM keeps his word to limit fiscal deficit to under 4.8% of GDP by cutting Plan spend
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Not enough for food, fertiliser, fuel
The expenditure on subsidies for food, fertiliser and fuel for 2014-15 is budgeted at Rs 2,46,397 crore, as against Rs 2,45,452 ...
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Aid for states up 184%; central ministries get 24% less
EXPENDITURE: Non-Plan spending rose by 0.4 per cent even while Plan expenditure declined
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Partial write-off on education loans, 900,000 students to benefit
Government to pay interest outstanding up to December 31, 2013; scheme to cost about Rs 2,600 crore
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Non-Plan revenue exceeds target
NON-TAX REVENUE: High dividend payouts buoy non-tax revenues to Rs 1,93,225.71 cr
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Tax collections miss target by Rs 77,000 cr
REVENUE: Despite the massive shortfall this year, the Budget expects a growth of 19 per cent in tax collection over this year's
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Automobile sector hopes to ride on excise cuts
The cut in excise duties would effectively translate into average price reductions of Rs 1,500-80,000 depending on the vehicle ...
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
FM rewards farmers with more credit
Interest subvention scheme on farm loans to continue
