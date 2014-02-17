-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Automobile sector hopes to ride on excise cuts
The cut in excise duties would effectively translate into average price reductions of Rs 1,500-80,000 depending on the vehicle ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Excise duty changes: Little impact on industry
The reduction of excise duty in Interim Budget 2014 for automobiles, capital goods and mobiles is unlikely to see investors ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Auto prices set to fall after Chidambaram bonanza
The interim budget tabled today in the parliament by Finance Minister P Chidambaram ushered in good news for the struggling auto ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Agri credit to cross Rs 7 lakh cr; exports to surge over $45 bn
Agriculture credit is likely to exceed the target of Rs 7,00,000 crore while farm exports are expected to increase to over USD 45 ...
