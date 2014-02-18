-
February 26, 2014, Wednesday
Maharashtra tables Rs 5,417-cr revenue-deficit Budget
Indicates Rs 184 cr revenue surplus budget, turn defict of Rs 3,017.22 cr for 2013-14 due to subsidy & other expenses
-
February 25, 2014, Tuesday
Maha earmarks outlay of Rs 8,215 cr for irrigation in interim budget
Maharashtra finance minister Ajit Pawar has compiled the various government decisions and their allocations during his ...
-
February 22, 2014, Saturday
Gujarat says no to new taxes & sops in its interim Budget
State FM says no decision yet on reducing VAT on petroleum products
-
February 22, 2014, Saturday
Akhilesh tables interim Budget of Rs 260k crore for 2014-15
Also presents vote on account of Rs 80,086 cr for Apr-July 2015
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
New mechanism of central fund flow to states to add to transparency
The UPA government's move to hand over major power to states by way of a three-fold increase in central assistance to state plans ...
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
Revenue raising left to the next govt
FinMin officials say Plan expenditure level in interim Budget not feasible if fiscal deficit target remains so
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
P Chidambaram bets on demand
Palaniappan Chidambaram's swansong as Union finance minister in the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA's) second term in office ...
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
All FMs must be ambitious at the start of the year: P Chidambaram
In his last post-Budget press conference, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said his intention was not to please anyone before the ...
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Public sector banks to get Rs 11,200 cr in FY15
State lenders must retain a significant portion of profits for capital, also raise it from market: FM
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Plan cuts keep fiscal deficit at 4.6%
FISCAL DEFICIT: FM keeps his word to limit fiscal deficit to under 4.8% of GDP by cutting Plan spend
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Not enough for food, fertiliser, fuel
The expenditure on subsidies for food, fertiliser and fuel for 2014-15 is budgeted at Rs 2,46,397 crore, as against Rs 2,45,452 ...
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Aid for states up 184%; central ministries get 24% less
EXPENDITURE: Non-Plan spending rose by 0.4 per cent even while Plan expenditure declined
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Non-Plan revenue exceeds target
NON-TAX REVENUE: High dividend payouts buoy non-tax revenues to Rs 1,93,225.71 cr
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Tax collections miss target by Rs 77,000 cr
REVENUE: Despite the massive shortfall this year, the Budget expects a growth of 19 per cent in tax collection over this year's
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
FM rewards farmers with more credit
Interest subvention scheme on farm loans to continue
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Bharat Nirman still a work in progress
Allocation towards the rural road scheme fell from the 2013-14 Budget Estimates of Rs 15,690 cr to Rs 8,685.52 cr in the revised ...
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Allocation for food law increased
Rs 26,500 crore to be used to meet the carry-over subsidy expenditure from 2013-14
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Excise duty cut on capital goods not enough to boost demand
Excise duty reduced by two percentage points to 10 per cent to stimulate growth
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Finance minister lays down the 10 commandments
Judicious subsidy, urbanisation & rebuilding infra some of the 10 tasks for the govt
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Threefold rise in Plan money routing via state govts
Central assistance to state plans increased to Rs 3.4 lakh crore against revised estimate of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2013-14
