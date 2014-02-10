-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Public sector banks to get Rs 11,200 cr in FY15
State lenders must retain a significant portion of profits for capital, also raise it from market: FM
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Fiscal deficit below 'red line' but RBI might not budge
Chidambaram rules out any contradiction with central bank
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Govt-owned insurers opened 3,101 offices in rural and semi-urban areas: FM
Companies such as the New India Assurance are looking to have 1,000 micro offices by the end of this year
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
PSBs must retain significant part of profit for capital, also raise it from market: FM
While making provision of Rs 11,200 crore for infusing capital in the public sector banks, Union finance minister P Chidambaram ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Chidambaram regrets non-passage of bill for Sebi powers
Regretting non-passage of a bill aimed at granting additional powers to regulator Sebi, the government today said that various ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Interim Budget 2014 | Numbers at a glance
Some numbers that sum up Finance Minister P Chidambaram's Interim Budget speech
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Rupee strong in afternoon trades as Chidambaram says CAD will be contained
The rupee was trading marginally strong in afternoon trades after Finance Minister P Chidambaram said in the interim budget that ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Exchange rate has stabilised: Chidambaram
The government today said the Indian currency has fared better than those of other emerging economies and the exchange rate has ...
-
February 10, 2014, Monday
Squeeze likely in Plan spending
Allocation rise likely to remain flat in interim Budget, given the limited room for manoeuvre
