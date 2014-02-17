-
Plan cuts keep fiscal deficit at 4.6%
FISCAL DEFICIT: FM keeps his word to limit fiscal deficit to under 4.8% of GDP by cutting Plan spend
Not enough for food, fertiliser, fuel
The expenditure on subsidies for food, fertiliser and fuel for 2014-15 is budgeted at Rs 2,46,397 crore, as against Rs 2,45,452 ...
Aid for states up 184%; central ministries get 24% less
EXPENDITURE: Non-Plan spending rose by 0.4 per cent even while Plan expenditure declined
Partial write-off on education loans, 900,000 students to benefit
Government to pay interest outstanding up to December 31, 2013; scheme to cost about Rs 2,600 crore
Non-Plan revenue exceeds target
NON-TAX REVENUE: High dividend payouts buoy non-tax revenues to Rs 1,93,225.71 cr
Tax collections miss target by Rs 77,000 cr
REVENUE: Despite the massive shortfall this year, the Budget expects a growth of 19 per cent in tax collection over this year's
Threefold rise in Plan money routing via state govts
Central assistance to state plans increased to Rs 3.4 lakh crore against revised estimate of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2013-14
'Govt committed to Aadhaar'
FM calls UID scheme a 'tool for empowerment'
The nuts and bolts of Interim Budget
The savings rate was 31.3% in 2011-12 and 30.1 per cent in 2012-13
MEA gets higher allocation in interim budget
The Ministry of External Affairs was today allocated Rs 14,130 crore for 2014-15, which is an increase of 20% compared to revised ...
Over Rs 200 crore for training of babus
The government today earmarked over Rs 200 crore to the Ministry of Personnel for 2014-15 to augment its training facilities for ...
Delhi Police get higher allocation in interim budget
Delhi Police will get Rs 4630.88 crore for the next fiscal, an increase of Rs 581.6 crore following demands for beefing up ...
Graphics: Interim Budget 2014 Key Data
Find out how the economy has performed in the last five years
Sports gets a marginal hike in annual budget
over scarcity of ration and failure to implement the Food Security Act
Govt to meet Rs 40k cr target from communications
The government will meet its revenue target of over Rs 40,847 crore in 2013-14 from the communication services, mainly on account ...
16 per cent hike in Home Ministry's budget
Home Ministry has received a 16 per cent jump in the 2014-15 Interim Budget over its allocation last year with the focus this ...
Govt to set up scientific research funding agency
To promote scientific research, Finance Minister P Chidambaram in his interim budget for 2014-15 today said a research funding ...
'Govt acknowledges cap goods sector in trouble'
Government today attempted to stimulate growth in the slow-moving capital goods sector with a 2% reduction in excise duty to 10%
CBI gets modest increase of 17% in budgetary allocation
CBI has received Rs 520.56 crore in the interim budgetary allocation for the next fiscal, which is a modest increase of ...
Govt seeks nod for Rs 46,227 cr additional spending
The government has sought Parliament's nod for supplementary spending of Rs 46,227.57 crore in the current fiscal that includes ...
