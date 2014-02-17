-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Partial write-off on education loans, 900,000 students to benefit
Government to pay interest outstanding up to December 31, 2013; scheme to cost about Rs 2,600 crore
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Marginal drop in durables prices
Rs 300-500 cut expected in prices of TVs, refrigerators
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
India-made phones to be cheaper
Nokia and Samsung, which manufacture handsets in India, will have the option of paying a lower excise duty at just one per cent
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Education sector gets 9% hike in outlay
The education sector has got about nine per cent hike in the Interim Budget presented today by Finance Minister P Chidambaram, ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Govt eyes higher Securities Transaction Tax for next fiscal
Missing the tax collection target from securities, the government is looking to raise close to Rs 6,000 crore through Securities ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Govt continuing crackdown on wealth held by Indians abroad
Cracking down on alleged wealth stashed by Indians abroad, the government has initiated enquiries in several cases while ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
All post offices to start working on new tech by 2015: FM
All 155,000 post offices will starting working using modern technology by next year, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said today
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
FM leaves taxes unchanged
Presenting the Interim Budget for 2014-15, Finance Minister P Chidambaram today provided service tax exemption for storage and ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Nirbhaya Fund gets additional Rs 1,000 crore in budget
Finance Minister P Chidambaram today allocated an additional Rs 1,000 crore to the Nirbhaya Fund for the safety and empowerment ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Food inflation still remains a worry: Chidambaram
Finance Minister P Chidambaram today said both the government and the RBI have acted in tandem to bring down price rise, even as ...
