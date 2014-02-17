-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
Interim Budget Day Two: Promotional offers on soaps to rise
Slashed duties expected to help reduce inflationary pressure on inputs such as palm oil, which goes into the making of soaps
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
D-Street unimpressed with interim Budget
Automobile stocks rise after govt announces tax stimulus
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Automobile sector hopes to ride on excise cuts
The cut in excise duties would effectively translate into average price reductions of Rs 1,500-80,000 depending on the vehicle ...
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Excise duty cut on capital goods not enough to boost demand
Excise duty reduced by two percentage points to 10 per cent to stimulate growth
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Marginal drop in durables prices
Rs 300-500 cut expected in prices of TVs, refrigerators
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
India-made phones to be cheaper
Nokia and Samsung, which manufacture handsets in India, will have the option of paying a lower excise duty at just one per cent
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Industry expects "good enough" budget, gets it
With general elections on the anvil, Indian industry didn't expect much from this budget
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Gold jumps on no duty cut, jewellers upset
FM supports commodity markets' reforms
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Air India to get equity infusion of Rs 5,500 cr
Air India will get an equity infusion of Rs 5,500 crore in 2014-15, as per the interim budget presented in Parliament today. Air ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Steel demand may rise with excise duty cut on cars
Reeling under subdued demand for long, the domestic steel industry now hopes that the proposal to reduce excise duty on ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
India-made handsets to be cheaper, entry-level handsets may be dearer
To boost domestic manufacturing of mobile handsets, Finance Minister P Chidambaram announced restructuring of excise duty at 6% ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Your next car could get cheaper by Rs 15,000-60,000
In the Interim Budget, FM slashed excise duty on two-wheelers, passenger cars & SUVs
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Govt keeps FY15 fertiliser subsidy at FY14 levels
Government has proposed keeping fertiliser subsidy for 2014-15 at about same level as last fiscal, a move which was criticised by ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Chidambaram regrets non-passage of bill for Sebi powers
Regretting non-passage of a bill aimed at granting additional powers to regulator Sebi, the government today said that various ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Excise duty changes: Little impact on industry
The reduction of excise duty in Interim Budget 2014 for automobiles, capital goods and mobiles is unlikely to see investors ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
'Indian mkts performed better compared to peers in 2013'
Helped by investor-friendly measures by the government and RBI, India's capital market was among the better performing markets ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
FM leaves taxes unchanged
Presenting the Interim Budget for 2014-15, Finance Minister P Chidambaram today provided service tax exemption for storage and ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
FM expresses disappointment over non-passage of key eco Bills
Expressing disappointment over the non-passage of key financial legislations like Insurance Bill, Finance Minister P Chidambaram ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Auto prices set to fall after Chidambaram bonanza
The interim budget tabled today in the parliament by Finance Minister P Chidambaram ushered in good news for the struggling auto ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Capital goods stocks inch higher post excise duty cut
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in his interim-budget speech on Monday announced a cut in the excise duty from 12% to 10% for ...
