-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Infrastructure spending raised 8.6%
Plan outlay for coal ministry raised 15%, power ministry records 12% rise in budgetary allocation; shipping allocation cut by 2%
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Govt to meet Rs 40k cr target from communications
The government will meet its revenue target of over Rs 40,847 crore in 2013-14 from the communication services, mainly on account ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Infra focus area, CCI paved way for Rs 6.6 lakh cr projects: FM
Infrastructure remained a thrust area for the UPA government and its efforts paved the way for rolling out of projects worth Rs ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
India's road network jumps over 7-fold in 10 years: FM
The road network in the country has witnessed a whopping over seven-fold increase at 3.89 lakh kilometres in the UPA-I and UPA-II ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Capital goods stocks inch higher post excise duty cut
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in his interim-budget speech on Monday announced a cut in the excise duty from 12% to 10% for ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Power generation capacity doubles to 2.34 lakh MW: Chidambaram
The government today said the country's installed power generation capacity has more than doubled to 2,34,600 MW in the past 10 ...
- USL faces headwind as concerns over GST on extra neutral alcohol remain
- Fund managers buy 1.7 mn PNB shares in Feb despite 40% slump in price
- India's equity market-cap to hit $6.1 trillion by 2027: Morgan Stanley
- Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
- As Sensex gains 611 points, investor wealth surges by Rs 1.78 trn
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
You are here » Home » News » Infrastructure