February 18, 2014, Tuesday
FM rewards farmers with more credit
Interest subvention scheme on farm loans to continue
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Govt-owned insurers opened 3,101 offices in rural and semi-urban areas: FM
Companies such as the New India Assurance are looking to have 1,000 micro offices by the end of this year
February 17, 2014, Monday
Govt keeps FY15 fertiliser subsidy at FY14 levels
Government has proposed keeping fertiliser subsidy for 2014-15 at about same level as last fiscal, a move which was criticised by ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Agri stocks in demand; spurt up to 20%
Shares of companies related to the agriculture sector shot up by up to 20 per cent today after the Finance Minister announced ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
India's road network jumps over 7-fold in 10 years: FM
The road network in the country has witnessed a whopping over seven-fold increase at 3.89 lakh kilometres in the UPA-I and UPA-II ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Agri credit to cross Rs 7 lakh cr; exports to surge over $45 bn
Agriculture credit is likely to exceed the target of Rs 7,00,000 crore while farm exports are expected to increase to over USD 45 ...
