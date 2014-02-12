-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Railways to get Rs 29,000 crore as budgetary support
The interim budget presented today announced an increase of budgetary allocation for railways from Rs 26,000 crore in 2013-14 to ...
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Fares, freight rates unchanged, railway finances stutter along
Operating ratio rises to 90.8%, may see a tiny improvement to 89.8% next year
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Freight factor: Increased load brings relief
No rise in freight rates
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Dynamic pricing policy might be extended
On the fare front: Measure led to 48% rise in revenue in Delhi-Mumbai pilot service
February 13, 2014, Thursday
It's a pretty robust financial performance: Arunendra Kumar & Rajendra Kashyap
Interview with Railway Board Chairman and Financial Commissioner (railways)
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Interim Railway Budget: High-speed corridor accelerates
Mmodernisation: First high-speed train likely to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Financial performance falls short of expectations
Railway finance: Surplus expected to fall 4% to Rs 7,943 crore
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Interim Railway Budget: Meeting target a tall order
Plan: A mere six per cent increase in total outlay of Rs 64,305 cr proposed
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Ministry hopes traffic will speak volumes on revenue
For 2013-14, freight loading to be 5 mt more than Budget target
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Most performance indicators look unreliable: R Sivadasan
Bright side of the interim Railway Budget is the completion of some of the expansion projects in Northeast
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Premium trains must be appreciated: R N Malhotra
The ministry is budgeting for an operating ratio of about 90%. This is not sufficient to carry out developmental activities
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Interim Railway Budget in brief
DYNAMIC PRICING: The railways will be using the long waiting list to its advantage by putting in place demand management through ...
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Share of new trains: Maharashtra gets the lion's share
Railway ministers have traditionally tried to please their constituencies or home states while announcing new trains. While ...
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Regional parties to slow Modi Express in the heartland
There is a groundswell of support for Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi but caste and regional factors will play a more ...
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Regional satraps reign in the Deccan
As the Karnataka Express comes to a halt at the Bhopal station, the hinterland's choice of the BJP becomes clear
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Modi magic across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat
Narendra Modi's charisma seems to be gripping UP, but the swing in favour of BJP is also because of high prices and RG's ...
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Listless Rail Budget pushes railway shares off track
Shares of Titagarh Wagons, Kalindee Rail Nirman, and Hind Rectifiers shed up to 10% during the day
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Another lost year
Indian Railways fails to pick up
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Railway budget disappointing, says Naveen
Three new trains allotted against demand for 31
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Industries in Karnataka welcome Rail Budget
'FDI would go a long way in modernising our railway system'
