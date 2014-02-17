-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Interim Budget to give impetus to the economy: CII
CII believes that the priority of the new government, post General Elections 2014 will be reviving the economic growth
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
India Inc disenchanted with Budget
Corporate sector says that it's evident that the outgoing government is gearing up for elections
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Populist steps won't serve purpose: Baijayant 'Jay' Panda
Direct benefit transfer linked to Aadhar was put on hold in case of LPG subsidy
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Manufacturing gets a delayed boost: Rajeev Talwar
The FM has rolled over fuel subsidies to the next year to keep fiscal deficit under check
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Focus must be on sustainable solutions: Y M Deosthalee
Tax revenues, especially the direct tax collections are likely to fall short of target, on the back of lower-than-budgeted GDP ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Vision holistic, now for reforms: Kumar Mangalam Birla
The FM did not announce any major policy or direct tax changes, given that this was an interim budget
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
The sops might carry on: Sunil Godhwani
Chidambaram said duty cut could not wait for the regular Budget as the manufacturing sector needed an immediate boost
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Long journey ahead: Nilesh Shah
Reduction in excise duty for auto, select capital and consumer goods will help tackle the cyclical slowdown in respective sectors
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Fixed income looks attractive: S Naren
The discipline in keeping the fiscal deficit under check and staying away from populist measures is commendable
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Nothing in the IT account: Ganesh Natarajan
The National Digital Literacy Mission needs comprehensive government support
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
No Populism, Only Algorism: Shubhada Rao
Bank's senior president & chief economist says next govt would still be saddled with extra burden
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Growth revival is the question: Madan Sabnavis
Such a Budget raises the issue of whether the government can be expected to contribute to the growth revival process this year
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
No removal of pellet duty worries miners
New investments worth over Rs 35,000 cr likely to be put on hold as no duty relief for pallets
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Jayalalithaa terms Interim Budget lacklustre
TN demanded the transfer of resources from the Centre to the states should be done as tax devolution, automatic and untied
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Odisha CM flays union budget
Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has flayed the Union Budget for lacking provisions to step up capital expenditure to ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
UPA budget a "betrayal" with poor states like Bihar: Nitish
With no mention of the special category status for the state in the interim budget today, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Interim Budget: Guarded reaction by Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today described the interim budget presented by Union Finance minister P Chidambaram as an ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
New fiscal targets may be too ambitious, say economists
Terming the Interm Budget by Finance Minister P Chidambaram as 'reasonable', economists howver said meeting fiscal targets will ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Interim budget an 'election budget': Analysts
Analysts today termed the interim budget as an "election budget", and cautioned the pre -polls "sweeteners", especially excise ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Budget 2014-15 'a damp squib'; no major surprises: experts
Stock market participants said that the Interim Budget for 2014-15 turned out to be a damp squib and did not provide any major ...
