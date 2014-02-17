-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Interim Budget to give impetus to the economy: CII
CII believes that the priority of the new government, post General Elections 2014 will be reviving the economic growth
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Focus must be on sustainable solutions: Y M Deosthalee
Tax revenues, especially the direct tax collections are likely to fall short of target, on the back of lower-than-budgeted GDP ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
The sops might carry on: Sunil Godhwani
Chidambaram said duty cut could not wait for the regular Budget as the manufacturing sector needed an immediate boost
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Fixed income looks attractive: S Naren
The discipline in keeping the fiscal deficit under check and staying away from populist measures is commendable
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Odisha CM flays union budget
Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has flayed the Union Budget for lacking provisions to step up capital expenditure to ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
New fiscal targets may be too ambitious, say economists
Terming the Interm Budget by Finance Minister P Chidambaram as 'reasonable', economists howver said meeting fiscal targets will ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Union budget proposals election gimmick: Mamata
Dismissing the provisions in the union budget presented Monday as an "election gimmick", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Vote-on-Account portrays realistic picture of economy: PM
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today described as "well-balanced" the Vote-on-Account presented by Finance Minister P Chidambaram, ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Fiscal deficit, borrowing program key takeaways from interim budget: experts
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram presented the interim budget for the fiscal year 2014/15 to cover expenditure until a new ...
