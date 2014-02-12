-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Vision holistic, now for reforms: Kumar Mangalam Birla
The FM did not announce any major policy or direct tax changes, given that this was an interim budget
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
No Populism, Only Algorism: Shubhada Rao
Bank's senior president & chief economist says next govt would still be saddled with extra burden
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Growth revival is the question: Madan Sabnavis
Such a Budget raises the issue of whether the government can be expected to contribute to the growth revival process this year
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Fiscal deficit, borrowing program key takeaways from interim budget: experts
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram presented the interim budget for the fiscal year 2014/15 to cover expenditure until a new ...
-
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Jaya calls Interim Railway Budget as a total disruption
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa said that "the Railway Budget 2014-2015 was really the disruption that took place in the ...
- USL faces headwind as concerns over GST on extra neutral alcohol remain
- Fund managers buy 1.7 mn PNB shares in Feb despite 40% slump in price
- India's equity market-cap to hit $6.1 trillion by 2027: Morgan Stanley
- Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
- As Sensex gains 611 points, investor wealth surges by Rs 1.78 trn
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
You are here » Home » Reactions » Government