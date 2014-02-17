-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
India Inc disenchanted with Budget
Corporate sector says that it's evident that the outgoing government is gearing up for elections
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Manufacturing gets a delayed boost: Rajeev Talwar
The FM has rolled over fuel subsidies to the next year to keep fiscal deficit under check
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Long journey ahead: Nilesh Shah
Reduction in excise duty for auto, select capital and consumer goods will help tackle the cyclical slowdown in respective sectors
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Nothing in the IT account: Ganesh Natarajan
The National Digital Literacy Mission needs comprehensive government support
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
No removal of pellet duty worries miners
New investments worth over Rs 35,000 cr likely to be put on hold as no duty relief for pallets
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Budget 2014-15 'a damp squib'; no major surprises: experts
Stock market participants said that the Interim Budget for 2014-15 turned out to be a damp squib and did not provide any major ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
A 'play safe' budget: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
I did not expect any ground breaking announcement from the FM in this Vote-On-Account
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Tax experts hail cut in excise duty
Tax experts have hailed Finance Minister P Chidambaram's decision to slash excise duty, saying the move will give the much-needed ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Interim budget 'very balanced': industry
Terming the interim budget for 2014-15 fiscal as "very balanced", the industry today said that it was 'absolutely' up to the ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Tata Motors, General Motors India to reduce vehicle prices
Auto makers Tata Motors and General Motors India today announced they will cut prices of their products after Finance Minister P ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Duty cut on cars, 2-wheelers to boost engg goods export: EEPC
Apex engineering exporters body EEPC today said Finance Minister P Chidambaram's proposal to lower excise duty on cars and ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Fiscal deficit, borrowing program key takeaways from interim budget: experts
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram presented the interim budget for the fiscal year 2014/15 to cover expenditure until a new ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
Excise duty cuts for capital goods not to have major impact: Deven Choksey
Q&A with Deven Choksey-Managing Director, KR Choksey Securities
