February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Populist steps won't serve purpose: Baijayant 'Jay' Panda
Direct benefit transfer linked to Aadhar was put on hold in case of LPG subsidy
February 17, 2014, Monday
Jayalalithaa terms Interim Budget lacklustre
TN demanded the transfer of resources from the Centre to the states should be done as tax devolution, automatic and untied
February 17, 2014, Monday
UPA budget a "betrayal" with poor states like Bihar: Nitish
With no mention of the special category status for the state in the interim budget today, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Interim Budget: Guarded reaction by Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today described the interim budget presented by Union Finance minister P Chidambaram as an ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Interim budget an 'election budget': Analysts
Analysts today termed the interim budget as an "election budget", and cautioned the pre -polls "sweeteners", especially excise ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Modi terms interim budget disappointing, mere self-congratulation
Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the vote-on account by the Congress-led UPA as 'extremely disappointing ' ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Left parties dub interim budget as poll-oriented
Left parties today lambasted the UPA government for slashing spending on social and infrastructure sectors, not collecting over ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Mamata calls interim budget an election gimmick
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today criticised the central government on the interim budget, saying it was an ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
Mayawati, D Raja rubbish interim budget
Rubbishing the last budget of the UPA government, BSP supremo Mayawati today said the interim budget has nothing new in it and ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
BJP says it is farewell budget for Congress
Former FM Jaswant Singh said the Government should not have announced policies that it cannot implement
