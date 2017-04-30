Is this really the Brexit election?
The rapidly approaching 2017 general election has already been dubbed the Brexit election
The rapidly approaching 2017 general election has already been dubbed the Brexit election
May to notify 27 other EU members; breakaway to happen in March 2019, under a two-year time frame
The Bill now faces further scrutiny in the Commons and the House of Lords before it can become law
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a slight slowdown to growth of 0.5 percent
The EU (Notification of withdrawal) Bill was published in the House of Commons
The Court ruled that govt does not have the right to trigger Article 50 without an act of parliament
May intends to invoke Article 50 before end of March; must bring legislation before Parliament first
Theresa May has vowed to enact the legislation by the end of March
Companies will have to establish a substantial presence in country
Court has ruled that the British govt must get parliament's approval to start an exit from the bloc
May's utopian vision of the UK's future is that of a 'Global Britain' committed to free trade
The Prime Minister has decisively chosen the hard option of taking the UK out of the EU
Barclays will keep the bulk of its activities in Britain after the UK leaves the EU
Britain will now ink stronger free trade pacts with Europe, says May
Britain should embrace free trade not only with Europe but with the wider world, says Boris Johnson
Now, Britain has the lowest level of productivity in the G7
May said the final exit deal would be put to parliament for a vote
Theresa May has stressed that UK would stay a key European partner
Theresa May will also attend a gathering of the world's economic elite in Davos, Switzerland
May assumed office after David Cameron resigned following the Brexit vote