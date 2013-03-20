-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Raise a glass! Next you check into hotel, your room might have wine on tap
About size of a large espresso machine, the latest in-room luxury preserves two opened bottles of wine for weeks at the perfect ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
'The Shape of Water' wins best picture as Oscars project diversity
Guillermo del Toro's outcast parable, The Shape of Water, was honoured as best picture, and del Toro won the best director Oscar
January 13, 2018, Saturday
Funny, nourishing, simple and comfort food dish rich in friendship
By definition, comfort foods are rich and creamy, or evocative of childhood pleasures
January 13, 2018, Saturday
Bali's picturesque town Ubud, where the cosmic and the commercial meet
Neeta Lal steps into Ubud, a town where the cosmic and the commercial meet
September 29, 2017, Friday
How Hugh Hefner invented the modern man
Women in the magazine, he said, were intended more as the girl next door than as sex objects
September 29, 2017, Friday
Hugh Hefner, Playboy, and being a man during the Cold War
He took out a mortgage and borrowed money from his mother to launch Playboy in 1953
August 05, 2017, Saturday
In the ruins of an Iraqi city, memories of Agatha Christie
Christie first visited Iraq before it gained independence from Britain in 1932
July 09, 2017, Sunday
How to mimic George Clooney's motorcycle adventure through Spain
Riding alongside with him on long summer trips for past few summers has been his friend Rande Gerber
July 01, 2017, Saturday
A French affair with clay
Saint Quentin la Poterie in France has for centuries been celebrating the art of ceramic
April 14, 2017, Friday
Humankind: The post-truth species
Ever since the Stone Age, self-reinforcing myths have served to unite human collectives
February 18, 2017, Saturday
Dubai favourite overseas destination for Indians; Thailand second
In 2016, a total of 1.8 million Indians visited Dubai either for business or leisure
January 25, 2017, Wednesday
Why Best Picture nominees fare poorly at box office
The nine contenders for the Oscars this year had low ticket sales
December 28, 2015, Monday
In a first, Taj Mahal tweets happy New Year to Eiffel Tower
In a perfect New Year greeting, the Taj Mahal and Statue of Liberty warmly greeted the Eiffel Tower as the 126-year-old monument ...
January 04, 2014, Saturday
A lexicon of instant argot
Millions watched and gossiped online as Miley Cyrus "twerked" on stage at MTV's video music awards in late 2013. Then, they ...
April 09, 2013, Tuesday
Amnesty says World closer to abolition of death penalty
Despite India and some other countries resuming the death penalty in 2012, the global trend towards ending capital punishment ...
March 20, 2013, Wednesday
Sugary drinks tied to 180,000 deaths worldwide: study
According to the study presented at the American Heart Association's meeting in New Orleans, researchers found that ...
