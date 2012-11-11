-
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Sterling tumbles to 31-year low
Sterling dropped to its weakest since 1985, hit by a growing sense that the UK might be heading for a 'hard' Brexit
-
July 16, 2016, Saturday
How computer-driven hedge funds scored a big win on Brexit night
Algorithm-driven funds beat hedge funds run by humans on Brexit night because the computers followed trends already in place
-
October 28, 2015, Wednesday
Sub-zero interest rates have floor nearby, albeit a shaky one
Zero is clearly not the floor for central bank interest rates, but there's still a lower limit nearby, however shaky it may be.
-
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Raising interest rates with zero inflation is a hard sell
Americans and Britons bracing for their first interest rate rises in almost a decade are puzzled: why are rates about to go up ...
-
June 10, 2015, Wednesday
Have zero rates and QE outlived thier usefulness?
The world of zero interest rates has outlived its usefulness, according to a chorus of influential bankers, watchdogs and ...
-
January 17, 2015, Saturday
A square peg in a round euro
Of the Swiss National Bank's decision to abandon its euro peg, Thomas Jordan, the bank's leader, drily noted that "If you decide ...
-
September 02, 2014, Tuesday
Basel III deposit challenge looms over Islamic banks
As banks around the world gear up to meet tough Basel III regulatory standards, Islamic lenders face a source of uncertainty that ...
-
March 14, 2014, Friday
Mind your wallet: why the underworld loves bitcoin
Criminals may already have made off with up to $500 million worth of bitcoins since the virtual currency launched in 2009 - and ...
-
February 10, 2014, Monday
As Yellen makes Fed debut, expect theater, not fireworks
Janet Yellen's first test as chair of the Federal Reserve comes on Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to the ...
-
October 31, 2013, Thursday
Sins of past, present and future haunt banks
The cost to banks of cleaning up past misdeeds has soared over $100 billion and is leaving lenders running scared from areas that ...
-
September 16, 2013, Monday
What Rajan had that Summers didn't
Nobody can doubt that Raghuram Rajan, now governor of the Reserve Bank of India, is a very smart man indeed. But if there is one ...
-
May 11, 2013, Saturday
Prepaid debit cards: A weak link in bank security
Extensive use of such cards is making it easier for hackers to withdraw large amounts of money before detection
-
May 11, 2013, Saturday
Indian card processor in $45-mn heist is ElectraCard: Sources
One of the credit card processing companies whose security was breached in a $45-million global cyber heist was India's ...
-
April 06, 2013, Saturday
Evil banker syndrome
The recklessness of bank executives in the run-up to the 2008 crisis cost just about everyone - except themselves
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Rajat Gupta asked to repay $6.22 million to Goldman
A US federal judge on Monday ordered Rajat Gupta, the former Goldman Sachs director, to pay the bank more than $6.2 million to ...
-
November 24, 2012, Saturday
'Macro Thinkers' no magic bullet for huge investment returns
Thinking big is all the rage these days with US money managers. Many are hiring high-profile economists to help them better ...
-
November 11, 2012, Sunday
Citigroup to pay Pandit $15.5 mn
Citigroup said it would pay $15.5 million to Vikram Pandit, its former chief executive who resigned from company last month, as ...
-
November 11, 2012, Sunday
Citigroup to pay Pandit $15.5 mn
Citigroup said it would pay $15.5 million to Vikram Pandit, its former chief executive who resigned from company last month, as ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
You are here » Home » International » Features » Finance