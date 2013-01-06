-
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Enemy is in retreat: Technology is starting to lose its war on journalism
Facebook's announcement is an admission that the company can't completely replace professional output with user-generated content
January 22, 2018, Monday
How Snapchat is helping one doctor transform medical training
The British colorectal surgeon used Snap's high-tech spectacles a year ago to walk rookie physicians and millions of curious ...
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Another epic Rolex 'Daytona Ultimatum' auction is coming this year
Phillips may best its $17.8 million record for a single watch, writes Stephen Pulvirent
August 28, 2017, Monday
Driverless cars could see humankind sprawl ever further into countryside
Autonomous vehicles promise a future in which passengers are free to use their time productively
August 08, 2017, Tuesday
Cyber threats prompt return of radios for ship navigation
Ships use GPS, other such devices that rely on satellite signals, which experts say are vulnerable
August 06, 2017, Sunday
Want a car that goes crazy fast? Go electric
With luxury makers poised to release electric sports cars, going green will soon mean going fast
August 05, 2017, Saturday
How Qualcomm, a US tech giant, is backing China's tech ambitions
Providing money, expertise, engineering for Beijing's master plan to create its own tech superpowers
July 27, 2017, Thursday
Self-driving cars are coming, but are we ready?
Texas A&M Transportation Institute conducted a study of the many implications of self-driving cars
January 20, 2017, Friday
Clearing out the app stores: Government censorship made easier
Blocking a website is like trying to stop lots of trucks from delivering a banned book
August 16, 2014, Saturday
Why I trashed the Facebook app (and you should too)
The time users spend with the Facebook app is stagnating or slowly diminishing
April 12, 2014, Saturday
The Apple chronicles
Every smartphone company is now armed to the teeth with patents and the most sensible way to deal with patent wars is to ...
January 06, 2013, Sunday
Cheap meth! Cheap guns! Click here
Want to buy illegal drugs in China? No problem — just go to the wild and woolly internet here and order a $50 or $100 ...
