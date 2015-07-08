China Markets Meltdown
-
August 27, 2015, Thursday
China investigates large brokerage firms
The police are investigating eight executives from Citic Securities, China's biggest brokerage firm, on suspicion of illegal ...
-
July 20, 2015, Monday
China stock market fall a test to evaluate resilience: Daily
The dramatic fall of China's stock market is "a test to evaluate the resilience of the Chinese economy", a state-run daily said ...
-
July 13, 2015, Monday
India Ratings: China is bigger concern than Greece for India
Retains GDP growth projections at 7.7% for FY16, warns of overheating if growth reaches 8% without reforms
-
July 13, 2015, Monday
Chinese police find signs of manipulation in $3.2-trillion stock market crash
Chinese police joined the securities regulator to probe clues related to recent chaos in the stock market
-
July 11, 2015, Saturday
China stocks jump again on govt support measures
CSI300 index rises 5.4%, Shanghai Composite Index gains 4.5%
-
July 10, 2015, Friday
Devangshu Datta: China's unique meltdown
A stock exchange is not supposed to resemble Hotel California. It should not be a place where you can check out anytime but you ...
-
July 10, 2015, Friday
Can India go the China way in real estate?
The Indian real estate sector could be headed for a China-like situation with high unsold inventory and ghost towns
-
July 10, 2015, Friday
What can Chinese equity bulls learn from an Indian cricket fan?
the lot of a Chinese Equity Bull and an Indian Cricket Fan is very similar. The promise of reforms and thereafter a glorious era ...
-
July 10, 2015, Friday
A China-like rout is unlikely on Dalal Street anytime soon
Indian market less exposed to cyclicals; defensives account for 31.1% of BSE 200, against 20.8% in China's CIS 300
-
July 10, 2015, Friday
China stocks rise after Beijing slaps curbs on selling
By the close of trading, the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen had raced up 6.4 per cent
-
July 09, 2015, Thursday
US investors not bailing on China stocks yet
Some U.S. investors say China's efforts to prop up its stock market had the opposite effect, though the sell-off now offers ...
-
July 09, 2015, Thursday
Oil prices rise in Asia but China, Greece cap gains
Oil prices rose in Asia today but remain subdued by concerns about the impact on demand from the stock market rout in China and ...
-
July 09, 2015, Thursday
Chinese police visits regulator, to probe "malicious" short-selling
China's police will investigate clues pointing to potentially "malicious" short-selling of Chinese shares, state news agency ...
-
July 09, 2015, Thursday
China bans big shareholders from cutting stakes for next six months
China's securities regulator took the drastic step of banning shareholders with stakes of more than 5 percent from selling shares ...
-
July 09, 2015, Thursday
The great fall of China
Sensex skids 500 points after Chinese indices drop 7%; India impact limited, say experts
-
July 09, 2015, Thursday
Internet, tech, infra, realty In India might gain from China meltdown
The $3.7-trn wipe-off in the Chinese stock market may result in greater flow of investments from China into some high-growth ...
-
July 08, 2015, Wednesday
Can China, Greece woes trip global equity markets?
Analysts agree China, Greece and US Fed developments need careful monitoring but India should gain, over time, from relative rise ...
-
July 08, 2015, Wednesday
China stocks hit 4-month lows on panic selling
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 6.8 per cent, to 3,663.04
-
July 08, 2015, Wednesday
China bans stock sales by shareholders for 6 months
China's securities regulator banned major shareholders, corporate executives and directors from selling stakes in listed ...
-
July 08, 2015, Wednesday
There's no China stock bubble: Goldman Sachs
China's biggest stock market rout since 1992 has done nothing to erode the bullish outlook of Goldman Sachs Group. Kinger Lau, ...