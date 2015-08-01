Crisis in Greece
October 10, 2015, Saturday
Greece may return to economic growth in the middle of 2016: EU
Greece is likely to return to economic growth around the middle of next year if the government makes a serious effort to regain ...
October 09, 2015, Friday
Euro zone aims to cap Greek debt servicing at 15% of GDP
Euro-zone governments, Greece's biggest creditors, agree that debt relief for Athens should be accomplished by capping its debt ...
October 03, 2015, Saturday
Greece likely to meet deadline for bank money release: euro zone officials
Greece is likely to qualify for recapitalisation funds for its banks by a Nov. 15 deadline because the payment depends mainly on ...
September 07, 2015, Monday
Tsipras vows battle to improve bailout after Greek election
Former prime minister Alexis Tsipras promised on Sunday to fight to improve the terms of Greece's latest bailout as he tried to ...
August 28, 2015, Friday
Poll sees Tsipras in lead as Greece gears up for elections
Greece geared up for its fifth election in six years with a poll today showing leftist leader Alexis Tsipras in the lead for ...
August 22, 2015, Saturday
Europe may find itself relying on the success of Tsipras
Tsipras is presenting himself as a figure who can deliver stability and carry out the austerity programme
August 17, 2015, Monday
Greek minister signals Tsipras to call confidence vote
Greek Energy Minister Panos Skourletis gave on Monday the strongest indication yet that the government will call a confidence ...
August 15, 2015, Saturday
Greek lawmakers approve rescue package
After an all-night debate in Athens, PM Alexis Tsipras secured the backing of more than 151 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament ...
August 14, 2015, Friday
Greek PM Tsipras wins bailout vote, faces widening rebellion
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will seek a confidence vote after August 20 when a debt repayment to the European Central ...
August 14, 2015, Friday
Greek lawmakers bicker on bailout hours before euro zone verdict
Greek lawmakers bickered through the night over a new bailout deal to keep the country afloat, only hours before euro zone ...
August 11, 2015, Tuesday
Greece, lenders clinch bailout deal after marathon talks
Greece and international creditors agreed on a new multi billion euro bailout deal on Tuesday, a finance ministry official said, ...
August 11, 2015, Tuesday
Greece, lenders locked in marathon talks for bailout deal
Greece and its international lenders were locked in marathon talks overnight to seal a multi billion-euro bailout deal on ...
August 10, 2015, Monday
Greece and creditors 'close' to deal on third bailout
Greece and its creditors were to continue talks today after marathon discussions late into the night, with both sides indicating ...
August 08, 2015, Saturday
Greece hopes to seal bailout deal next week
Athens is negotiating with EU institutions and IMF for up to Euro 86 billion in fresh loans to stave off economic collapse and ...
August 08, 2015, Saturday
Progress in Greek bailout talks, deal possible next week
Greece is on track to complete a draft deal on a third bailout by Tuesday and possibly get a first disbursement by Aug. 20 to ...
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Greece in 'final stretch' for deal with creditors: PM
Greece is in the "final stretch" of talks for a deal with creditors on a new bailout, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said today as ...
August 03, 2015, Monday
Greek stocks plunge most in decades as market reopens
Greece's stock market reopened after five weeks to the most savage wave of selling in decades, underlining a crisis that's ...
August 03, 2015, Monday
Greek stock market tumbles after 5-week shutdown
Greece's stock market fell sharply on Monday after being shut down for five weeks under capital controls imposed by the ...
August 03, 2015, Monday
Greeks brace for stock market carnage after five-week shutdown
Greece will take another step away from full-on crisis mode on Monday by opening its stock market for the first time in five ...
August 01, 2015, Saturday
Tsipras defends controversial 'Plan B' for euro zone exit
Tsipras also defended his embattled former finance minister, who has continued to create headaches for the government