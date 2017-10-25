-
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
100% placement at IIM-Calcutta, Accenture top recruiter
IIM Calcutta has achieved 100 per cent placement for its 2016-2018 batch within a span of over two days with the consulting ...
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Senior candidates seek 20-40% pay hike, a challenge for recruiters: Survey
For senior level, salary and benefits is the second most important push factor, shows the survey
January 29, 2018, Monday
New indirect taxes: Jobs boom at top accounting firms in India and Gulf
Another expert said while the size of the indirect tax market had seen a tremendous increase, it would shrink once GST
January 15, 2018, Monday
Hiring activity records 10% jump in Dec 2017; non-IT sectors gain momentum
According to the report, major cities saw growth in jobs in the month
January 05, 2018, Friday
Online hiring sees 13% year-on-year growth in Dec; outlook bullish: Report
Online recruitment activity in December registered 13 per cent year-on-year growth, but there was a marginal decline on monthly ...
December 25, 2017, Monday
Companies are using Facebook to exclude older workers from job ads
Several experts questioned whether the practice is in keeping with the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967, ...
December 18, 2017, Monday
Bill to amend Payment of Gratuity Act introduced in Lok Sabha
The proposal comes against the backdrop of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 enhancing the maximum maternity leave ...
December 17, 2017, Sunday
9% Indians will be in jobs that do not exist today by 2022: Report
Statspeak: Changing profile
December 03, 2017, Sunday
Media, entertainment industry to add nearly 800,000 jobs in 5 yrs: Report
To accelerate growth, media and entertainment organisations must rebuild their strategies to fit in the shifting, ...
November 25, 2017, Saturday
Digitisation makes CIOs preferred IT talent
The new job of the CIO is to build the required bench strength to scale the enterprise's digital business
November 16, 2017, Thursday
Online hiring activity sees 9% jump in October; outlook bullish: Report
The volatility in the job market is expected to continue for a few more months: Naukri.com Chief Sales Officer
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
Job openings at LG 2017 - 2018
LG have come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
Job openings at SAP for freshers
SAP is a German multinational software company that works in creating enterprise software to help manage customer relations and ...
November 14, 2017, Tuesday
Schedule your interview meeting for the morning - here's why
Most interviews, especially if multiple candidates are scheduled for a meeting the same day, can be a very hectic and straining ...
November 13, 2017, Monday
TCS 2018 off campus jobs for freshers
TCS has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
November 10, 2017, Friday
Job openings at L & T for freshers
L&T has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
November 10, 2017, Friday
Job openings at TCS 2017 - 2018
TCS has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
November 10, 2017, Friday
6 ways to prepare for a job interview
So before you set out for the big day, here are six ways that can help you prepare for the interview in the best possible way.
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Job openings at Accenture 2017 - 2018
Accenture has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
October 25, 2017, Wednesday
How to make the most of a job you do not like
However, it also happens that sometimes you are caught up in a job that you don't really like, and for some or the other reason, ...
