Book Abstracts
July 16, 2016, Saturday
Subbarao vs UPA: The governor in his labyrinth
Duvvuri Subbarao recounts how his tensions with P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee, then finance ministers, over monetary policy ...
July 11, 2016, Monday
Book Extract: Mix and match
From pristine pure English to Hindi to Hinglish, the language of Indian advertising is now a mishmash of many languages
January 11, 2016, Monday
Book Extract: Edge-based customisation
Brands can overcome the challenge of commoditisation through custom-made products. They can command a premium in the process
December 14, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: No conflict
Companies need to recognise that adding value to employees and generating value as an organisation are not competing activities
November 23, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Dos and don'ts in a digital world
In the digital world, you have to earn trust and foster transparency. Here is what led to the initial adoption of Bitcoin
November 09, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: A connected culture
Ford Motor's former CEO Allan Mulally wanted leaders to openly share the obstacles they faced
October 05, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Think like an owner
Leaders should not look for excuses to explain why they can't act like an owner. They should embrace the challenge and encourage ...
September 21, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Learn to say sorry
When you need to say sorry for a misstep, you need someone who thinks like an owner and loves the customer
September 07, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Get your BPO strategy right
Functionality, not cost reduction, should be the most important driver of your outsourcing initiatives
August 24, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Integration is never easy
P&G realised early on that for the merger with Gillette to succeed it needed to keep the Gillette employee turnover rate at a ...
August 10, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Look beyond the 'now'
Underlying Groupon's fall was a tremendous lack of visionary intelligence - an incredible sense of carpe diem that focused ...
July 27, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: The power of inclusiveness
Talk to the people. Be open, honest and frank. One of the worst sins you can commit as a leader, is to surprise the organisation ...
July 13, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Getting small and nimble
When SAP reconstituted its product development teams into a bunch of start-ups it reduced development time by nearly half in ...
July 06, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Increasing cross-cultural awareness
Small gestures such as knowing how to greet or pronouncing names correctly can make a huge difference while managing today's ...
June 29, 2015, Monday
Book extract: Constraints aid creativity
Innovative companies embrace constraints and then focus on coming up with solutions. They go beyond tolerating constraints for ...
June 15, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Knowledge organisation: Getting the DNA right
Creating a culture where knowledge is at the heart of everything requires intelligent selection, leadership commitment and ...
June 01, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Looking for monopoly profits
The overwhelming importance of future profit is counterintuitive. For a company to be valuable it must grow and endure, but many ...
May 11, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Alignment of thinking
Challenging the boss, challenging the system and challenging the fabric of the organisation do little to further one's career
May 04, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: CEO character can impact employees
Caring for employees and creating a work environment of respect and engagement involves more than offering fair compensation, ...
April 27, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Social CRM
Customer relationship management platforms were built in an era when sellers controlled both information dissemination and the ...