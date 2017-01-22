December 03, 2017, Sunday The rise and fall of Brand [V] How an iconic music channel lost the plot even as rivals flourished in the same space

September 18, 2017, Monday Harnessing the power of celebrity Stars are successfully transforming fans into loyal consumers, beating big brands at their own game

September 12, 2017, Tuesday Ola aligns with millennials, adopts their causes to market services Company's focus on climate change and attempts to link it to the 'Ola Share' service is not new

September 06, 2017, Wednesday MRF test drives a luxury brand The tyre maker relies on its association with the customer to build a new brand in a new category

August 15, 2017, Tuesday GSK, Mondelez, Nestle brew up a storm in a health cup As competition heats up, health drink brands get more aggressive with promotions and promises

July 09, 2017, Sunday No place to hide Brands can no longer use transparency as an empty slogan, they need to walk the talk

June 08, 2017, Thursday Woodland expands its range to stay relevant The outdoor footwear label is extending itself as a complete adventure and sports brand

April 09, 2017, Sunday Statspeak: Skill thrust Majority of organisations surveyed in India report they are planning to redesign their structure

April 02, 2017, Sunday Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research With data breach, 36.6 million data records compromised in India in 2016

March 31, 2017, Friday In China, 'Disney' deals turn out to be fantasy The Hangzhou Daily reported that a building in Ningbo was emblazoned with a Disney logo

March 20, 2017, Monday Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research A lever for professional equality between women and men

February 22, 2017, Wednesday Creative climb McCann Worldgroup India has made two key changes in its team

February 15, 2017, Wednesday Marketing head CleverTap has appointed Almitra Karnik as head of marketing and global growth

February 06, 2017, Monday Statspeak: Fly-buy One-third of millennials view impulse buying and buying as a treat as primary purchase motivators

February 05, 2017, Sunday KFC in reinvention mode The fast food chain is looking for a complete makeover, with digital as its media of choice

January 25, 2017, Wednesday Retail marketer Future Retail has appointed Grey India's ex-president and CEO Jishnu Sen as head of marketing