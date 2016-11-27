March 01, 2018, Thursday How Flipkart is tweaking its user interface to win diverse customers It maps customers on buying habits, not age, location or income, due to which it no longer pitches iPhones to a consumer just ...

November 08, 2017, Wednesday Dalda's kitchen connect In its latest campaign, Dalda is stressing that it's now a refined oil brand and no longer just a vanaspati offering

November 01, 2017, Wednesday Battle for eyeballs OTT has changed the manner in which we consume visual media

August 09, 2017, Wednesday Wagga Wagga's mantra for diabetes: Healthy oil for a healthy heart In its ad campaign, edible oil manufacturer dwells on love for food and compulsion to restrict diet

August 09, 2017, Wednesday Mercedes invests in flexible manufacturing line to offer personalisation About 15 to 20% of the completely built unit customers seek unique customisation options

July 05, 2017, Wednesday Why centre-brain marketing is the key Marketers must tap strategy, technology, processes and people using data for creativity

June 21, 2017, Wednesday Being in sync with client expectations Ad agencies need to reimagine their role to be able to add value to clients

May 01, 2017, Monday MTR revamps its supply chain The company is strengthening its back-end operations to drive cost efficiencies as it takes on MNCs

April 26, 2017, Wednesday Marketing to kids is no child's play The kids segment in food & beverage offers opportunity of over Rs 19,000 crore in India by FY21

April 10, 2017, Monday Uplift, upgrade,relaunch: Two-wheelers tweak offerings to stay relevant An uplift, upgrade or relaunch of a product has to contribute to overall sales to boost growth

March 23, 2017, Thursday Deploy technology for quick decision Organisations need to recognise invisible losses caused by decision-making delays

March 15, 2017, Wednesday Sony's foray into factual Sony BBC Earth eyes a high-growth category with insightful but easy-to-consume content

February 26, 2017, Sunday Statspeak: Ease of buying 55% of Indian customers claim to shop online because it is more convenient, says report

February 22, 2017, Wednesday OTT players fight for eyeballs As OTT platforms compete for share, sharper focus on content will bring greater differentiation

February 14, 2017, Tuesday Spreading the banner Eros adopts a multi-model strategy to hedge its risks and survive the storm in Bollywood

January 19, 2017, Thursday Brands exploit the Indian connect in Hollywood films Emergence of Indian stars and stories has allowed studios to market these films differently in India

December 19, 2016, Monday Brands step up CSR pitch Companies are fusing social objectives with their business plans as they try and bring about brand-CSR integration to communicate ...