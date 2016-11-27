Features on Strategy
March 01, 2018, Thursday
How Flipkart is tweaking its user interface to win diverse customers
It maps customers on buying habits, not age, location or income, due to which it no longer pitches iPhones to a consumer just ...
December 24, 2017, Sunday
India ranked second in Asia for innovation centres
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
November 08, 2017, Wednesday
Dalda's kitchen connect
In its latest campaign, Dalda is stressing that it's now a refined oil brand and no longer just a vanaspati offering
November 01, 2017, Wednesday
Battle for eyeballs
OTT has changed the manner in which we consume visual media
August 09, 2017, Wednesday
Wagga Wagga's mantra for diabetes: Healthy oil for a healthy heart
In its ad campaign, edible oil manufacturer dwells on love for food and compulsion to restrict diet
August 09, 2017, Wednesday
Mercedes invests in flexible manufacturing line to offer personalisation
About 15 to 20% of the completely built unit customers seek unique customisation options
July 05, 2017, Wednesday
Why centre-brain marketing is the key
Marketers must tap strategy, technology, processes and people using data for creativity
June 29, 2017, Thursday
You think you are lazy? With this digital firm, it pays off to be laid back
To promote LazyPay, PayU India's digital campaign features ads with stand-up comics
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Being in sync with client expectations
Ad agencies need to reimagine their role to be able to add value to clients
May 01, 2017, Monday
MTR revamps its supply chain
The company is strengthening its back-end operations to drive cost efficiencies as it takes on MNCs
April 26, 2017, Wednesday
Marketing to kids is no child's play
The kids segment in food & beverage offers opportunity of over Rs 19,000 crore in India by FY21
April 10, 2017, Monday
Uplift, upgrade,relaunch: Two-wheelers tweak offerings to stay relevant
An uplift, upgrade or relaunch of a product has to contribute to overall sales to boost growth
March 23, 2017, Thursday
Deploy technology for quick decision
Organisations need to recognise invisible losses caused by decision-making delays
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Sony's foray into factual
Sony BBC Earth eyes a high-growth category with insightful but easy-to-consume content
February 26, 2017, Sunday
Statspeak: Ease of buying
55% of Indian customers claim to shop online because it is more convenient, says report
February 22, 2017, Wednesday
OTT players fight for eyeballs
As OTT platforms compete for share, sharper focus on content will bring greater differentiation
February 14, 2017, Tuesday
Spreading the banner
Eros adopts a multi-model strategy to hedge its risks and survive the storm in Bollywood
January 19, 2017, Thursday
Brands exploit the Indian connect in Hollywood films
Emergence of Indian stars and stories has allowed studios to market these films differently in India
December 19, 2016, Monday
Brands step up CSR pitch
Companies are fusing social objectives with their business plans as they try and bring about brand-CSR integration to communicate ...
December 12, 2016, Monday
Reinventing Bombay Dyeing
Here's how the Wadia Group brand is looking to secure the millennial's patronage
January 29, 2018, Monday
Insurers to work with fitness trackers to incentivise a healthy audience
Max Bupa had tied-up with fitness technology firm GOQii to provide users access to the latter's wellness engine
November 19, 2017, Sunday
IndiGo battles an image crisis: Can airline navigate brand out of trouble?
As passenger ire continues to boil over, can the airline navigate its brand out of trouble?
November 08, 2017, Wednesday
The game changer
India's planned transition to electric vehicles will drastically affect the commodities market
September 04, 2017, Monday
Essar is looking at $15-bn revenue in FY18 and hopes to rebid for steel biz
Debt-laden group is focusing on operational efficiencies and hopes to rebid for its steel business
August 09, 2017, Wednesday
A resilient business model
Customer- and innovation-led transformation is key to a profitable business
July 06, 2017, Thursday
Motilal Oswal's ad campaign: Perfecting the art of investment
Its latest campaign makes a case for reaching out to experts to make smart investment calls
July 05, 2017, Wednesday
Ramco seeks to cement a place in the east; focus to be on quality and costs
Doorstep customer service is also at the core of Ramco's expansion strategy
June 29, 2017, Thursday
New-age tech-savvy buyer is seeking experience
Indian retailers are still playing catch up with these customers
May 02, 2017, Tuesday
Gaining in translation: Language users are blowing up internet in India
Driving brands to speak multiple tongues and rethink their digital marketing plans
April 27, 2017, Thursday
Campaign logic: Giving family care a new meaning
A new digital ad by Vicks shows a transgender mother's healing touch
April 26, 2017, Wednesday
Build trust in face of lay-offs
Communicating with employees is the key to easing pain as downsizing cycle sweeps IT
March 29, 2017, Wednesday
Tapping into Gen Z sentiments
Marketers must understand how aware this generation is of its unlimited options
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Michael Lee Stallard: Boosting connection culture and output
Leaders can motivate employees by promoting bonds based on shared identity
March 08, 2017, Wednesday
Redefining loyalty in the digital era
Positive interactions make customers want to frequent digital business
February 22, 2017, Wednesday
Nicolas Dumoulin: From bookkeeping to visualising data
The big data world is encouraging CFOs to take a holistic view of their duties
February 15, 2017, Wednesday
Linking insight with storytelling is still the domain of ad agencies: Nair
Agencies need to relook at the way in which they are structured and become nimble
February 08, 2017, Wednesday
'AI' ming to attract talent
How artificial intelligence can be a game changer for organisations looking to streamline recruitment
January 10, 2017, Tuesday
Voyeurs of the digital world
Voot stacks up on reality, kids' shows, Hotstar focuses on non-fiction and sports as online players
December 12, 2016, Monday
Campaign logic: Game for efficient delivery
A new ad campaign by DHL India conveys the message that it respects detail and precision - the way sportsmen would
November 27, 2016, Sunday
Shared leadership building blocks for a resilient digital government; Enterprises in India are cautious about adoption of ...