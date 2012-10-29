February 04, 2013, Monday Growth markets in rural India By focusing on a third of the total districts in India that showed demand resilience, most durable product companies could have ...

February 01, 2013, Friday Madhukar Sabnavis: Creative while being sensitive Popular culture – films, music, TV shows, magazines, literature and so on – both reflects and influences social ...

January 31, 2013, Thursday Kanika Datta: Just do it E Sreedharan is something of a folk hero to educated urban Indians whereas Dinesh Mohan is not. Yet both are associated with ...

January 28, 2013, Monday 'The shift towards umbrella branding is inescapable' Should a firm organise all its market offerings under the common umbrella brand name (for instance, Tata) or should it maintain a ...

January 18, 2013, Friday Shyamal Majumdar: The CEO salary debate Are India Inc’s CEOs overpaid? The prime minister raised the issue a couple of years ago; the Companies Act has sought to ...

January 09, 2013, Wednesday Innovation powered by brand stretching Extending brands have become increasingly important in the last decade of consumerism as new product launches have gone up ...

January 07, 2013, Monday Winning at the place of purchase In a world where snap judgements by consumers can make or break a brand, packaging form and aesthetics have a crucial role in ...

January 04, 2013, Friday Shyamal Majumdar: Who will teach the teachers? Sandhya has studied up to class V in a government-aided school in West Bengal’s Andul. She is now one of the caretakers in ...

January 03, 2013, Thursday Kanika Datta: The ascent of Indian business Ratan Tata demitted office as chairman of the Tata group in a blaze of congratulatory comment that, in a sense, says much about ...

December 31, 2012, Monday That overrated viewership data When it was announced in October that the release of the Television Audience Measurement (TAM) data for nearly next 10 weeks ...

December 24, 2012, Monday Lean principles for services Unlike in factories, waste is usually hidden when it comes to services.

December 11, 2012, Tuesday Alokananda Chakraborty: Cricket, a love story The Indian cricket team has built many brands. It has single-handedly saved many of them from near disasters and given scores of ...

December 07, 2012, Friday Shyamal Majumdar: Making job exchanges work When top executives of TeamLease, India’s largest staffing solutions company, walked into the office of the Mangalore ...

November 26, 2012, Monday 'Partners are often unsure about the time a partnership needs to flourish' * Increased competition and the ‘non-compete’ agreement: Typically, a JV is between two seasoned players who want to ...

November 23, 2012, Friday Shyamal Majumdar: Google's 'airport test' Your flight is cancelled and you are stuck at the airport with this guy for the next three hours.

November 22, 2012, Thursday Kanika Datta: The soft power we ignore In parrying overtures from the Tata group, the management of US-based Orient Express Hotels may imply otherwise, but if there is ...

November 13, 2012, Tuesday Alokananda Chakraborty: Why 'occasion ads' fail to deliver Pick up any newspaper from the last five days, and you will find an overwhelming majority of advertisements that begin with the ...

November 09, 2012, Friday Shyamal Majumdar: Are you emotionally intelligent? The All India Council for Technical Education has made a good beginning by deciding to test the emotional quotient (EQ) of ...

October 29, 2012, Monday 'The self-review is one of the worst ideas in performance management' There’s absolutely no reason why a company needs to conduct annual reviews. The annual review exists largely to serve the ...