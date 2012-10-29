JUST IN
    February 04, 2013, Monday

    What is the alternative to China

    China is established as the world’s manufacturing floor in no small measure. This position has been created by the marrying ...

    February 01, 2013, Friday

    Shyamal Majumdar: The 'imposter syndrome'

    Sonia Sotomayor is one of the nine most powerful judges in the US. Yet, in My Beloved World, her memoir published last week, she ...

    January 28, 2013, Monday

    Learn to manage the millennials

    The highly competitive Generation Y presents great opportunity to the HR manager with its need for constant learning and the ...

    January 21, 2013, Monday

    The world survived 2012, so can telecom

    A litany of bad news throughout last year has put the Indian telecom sector under stress. But there are some bright spots on the ...

    January 17, 2013, Thursday

    Kanika Datta: A little restraint

    The endorsements grow more extravagant each year. In 2009, he was a “lambi race ka ghoda” (Sunil Mittal) and prime ...

    January 08, 2013, Tuesday

    Alokananda Chakraborty: Why the ecosystem matters

    Michael May, one of a handful of the people in world history to regain some vision from total blindness, had great difficulty ...

    January 04, 2013, Friday

    Madhukar Sabnavis: Ad themes of 2012

    It’s the start of a new year and a good time to reflect on the year gone by. It’s also a good time to see what ...

    January 04, 2013, Friday

    Should the government mandate women directors on corporate boards?

    “In a society in which women were culturally brainwashed into believing that they are inferior to men, mindsets do not ...

    December 31, 2012, Monday

    New informed consumer

    Over the last decade or so, there has been a deluge of information that the consumer has been inundated with.

    December 29, 2012, Saturday

    Students as 'customers'

    Work, by its nature, cannot run smoothly for long. All I would like to do is teach at the CAT (Common Admission Test) coaching ...

    December 20, 2012, Thursday

    Kanika Datta: Jefferson's Children?

    Thomas Babington Macaulay’s famous Minute on Education (1835) underscored a simple fact: Britain was the world’s most ...

    December 10, 2012, Monday

    The power of aspiration

    Great brands fire people’s hopes and ambitions. Aspirations — people’s hopes and ambitions — fuel ...

    December 05, 2012, Wednesday

    Madhukar Sabnavis: Brands becoming Big Brother

    The American elections are prophetic. In 2008, Barack Obama unleashed the power of social media as an important part of his ...

    November 26, 2012, Monday

    Industrial relations in tough times

    The divide between brick and click industries is no longer the topic of an intense debate like it was a decade ago. In late 1990s ...

    November 22, 2012, Thursday

    Is CAT a valid test?

     The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) need to be credited for giving a paradigm shift to the common admission test ...

    November 19, 2012, Monday

    Connecting the digital way

    It is encouraging to see a lot of Indian companies across industries engaging customers in the digital landscape. While some have ...

    November 12, 2012, Monday

    What customers want

    Leela is a regular shopper at one of Bangalore’s leading departmental store.

    November 02, 2012, Friday

    Madhukar Sabnavis: The power of visuals

    I am not an art expert, but I love it and enjoy visiting museums when I go abroad. Seeing paintings is an elevating experience. A ...

    October 29, 2012, Monday

    Innovating to excel

    Companies are realising the value of investing in R&D innovations in Asian markets.

    October 29, 2012, Monday

    New digital divide

    Let me start with a bet. With you, dear reader. There are 523 words in this article. I’m willing to wager that before you ...

