February 04, 2013, Monday
Growth markets in rural India
By focusing on a third of the total districts in India that showed demand resilience, most durable product companies could have ...
February 01, 2013, Friday
Madhukar Sabnavis: Creative while being sensitive
Popular culture – films, music, TV shows, magazines, literature and so on – both reflects and influences social ...
January 31, 2013, Thursday
Kanika Datta: Just do it
E Sreedharan is something of a folk hero to educated urban Indians whereas Dinesh Mohan is not. Yet both are associated with ...
January 28, 2013, Monday
'The shift towards umbrella branding is inescapable'
Should a firm organise all its market offerings under the common umbrella brand name (for instance, Tata) or should it maintain a ...
January 18, 2013, Friday
Shyamal Majumdar: The CEO salary debate
Are India Inc’s CEOs overpaid? The prime minister raised the issue a couple of years ago; the Companies Act has sought to ...
January 09, 2013, Wednesday
Innovation powered by brand stretching
Extending brands have become increasingly important in the last decade of consumerism as new product launches have gone up ...
January 07, 2013, Monday
Winning at the place of purchase
In a world where snap judgements by consumers can make or break a brand, packaging form and aesthetics have a crucial role in ...
January 04, 2013, Friday
Shyamal Majumdar: Who will teach the teachers?
Sandhya has studied up to class V in a government-aided school in West Bengal’s Andul. She is now one of the caretakers in ...
January 03, 2013, Thursday
Kanika Datta: The ascent of Indian business
Ratan Tata demitted office as chairman of the Tata group in a blaze of congratulatory comment that, in a sense, says much about ...
December 31, 2012, Monday
That overrated viewership data
When it was announced in October that the release of the Television Audience Measurement (TAM) data for nearly next 10 weeks ...
December 24, 2012, Monday
Lean principles for services
Unlike in factories, waste is usually hidden when it comes to services.
December 11, 2012, Tuesday
Alokananda Chakraborty: Cricket, a love story
The Indian cricket team has built many brands. It has single-handedly saved many of them from near disasters and given scores of ...
December 07, 2012, Friday
Shyamal Majumdar: Making job exchanges work
When top executives of TeamLease, India’s largest staffing solutions company, walked into the office of the Mangalore ...
November 26, 2012, Monday
'Partners are often unsure about the time a partnership needs to flourish'
* Increased competition and the ‘non-compete’ agreement: Typically, a JV is between two seasoned players who want to ...
November 23, 2012, Friday
Shyamal Majumdar: Google's 'airport test'
Your flight is cancelled and you are stuck at the airport with this guy for the next three hours.
November 22, 2012, Thursday
Kanika Datta: The soft power we ignore
In parrying overtures from the Tata group, the management of US-based Orient Express Hotels may imply otherwise, but if there is ...
November 13, 2012, Tuesday
Alokananda Chakraborty: Why 'occasion ads' fail to deliver
Pick up any newspaper from the last five days, and you will find an overwhelming majority of advertisements that begin with the ...
November 09, 2012, Friday
Shyamal Majumdar: Are you emotionally intelligent?
The All India Council for Technical Education has made a good beginning by deciding to test the emotional quotient (EQ) of ...
October 29, 2012, Monday
'The self-review is one of the worst ideas in performance management'
There’s absolutely no reason why a company needs to conduct annual reviews. The annual review exists largely to serve the ...
October 29, 2012, Monday
Outsourcing: from periphery to core
Conventional wisdom suggests that functions like sales and marketing that are often make-or-break decision for companies, should ...
February 04, 2013, Monday
What is the alternative to China
China is established as the world’s manufacturing floor in no small measure. This position has been created by the marrying ...
February 01, 2013, Friday
Shyamal Majumdar: The 'imposter syndrome'
Sonia Sotomayor is one of the nine most powerful judges in the US. Yet, in My Beloved World, her memoir published last week, she ...
January 28, 2013, Monday
Learn to manage the millennials
The highly competitive Generation Y presents great opportunity to the HR manager with its need for constant learning and the ...
January 21, 2013, Monday
The world survived 2012, so can telecom
A litany of bad news throughout last year has put the Indian telecom sector under stress. But there are some bright spots on the ...
January 17, 2013, Thursday
Kanika Datta: A little restraint
The endorsements grow more extravagant each year. In 2009, he was a “lambi race ka ghoda” (Sunil Mittal) and prime ...
January 08, 2013, Tuesday
Alokananda Chakraborty: Why the ecosystem matters
Michael May, one of a handful of the people in world history to regain some vision from total blindness, had great difficulty ...
January 04, 2013, Friday
Madhukar Sabnavis: Ad themes of 2012
It’s the start of a new year and a good time to reflect on the year gone by. It’s also a good time to see what ...
January 04, 2013, Friday
Should the government mandate women directors on corporate boards?
“In a society in which women were culturally brainwashed into believing that they are inferior to men, mindsets do not ...
December 31, 2012, Monday
New informed consumer
Over the last decade or so, there has been a deluge of information that the consumer has been inundated with.
December 29, 2012, Saturday
Students as 'customers'
Work, by its nature, cannot run smoothly for long. All I would like to do is teach at the CAT (Common Admission Test) coaching ...
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Kanika Datta: Jefferson's Children?
Thomas Babington Macaulay’s famous Minute on Education (1835) underscored a simple fact: Britain was the world’s most ...
December 10, 2012, Monday
The power of aspiration
Great brands fire people’s hopes and ambitions. Aspirations — people’s hopes and ambitions — fuel ...
December 05, 2012, Wednesday
Madhukar Sabnavis: Brands becoming Big Brother
The American elections are prophetic. In 2008, Barack Obama unleashed the power of social media as an important part of his ...
November 26, 2012, Monday
Industrial relations in tough times
The divide between brick and click industries is no longer the topic of an intense debate like it was a decade ago. In late 1990s ...
November 22, 2012, Thursday
Is CAT a valid test?
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) need to be credited for giving a paradigm shift to the common admission test ...
November 19, 2012, Monday
Connecting the digital way
It is encouraging to see a lot of Indian companies across industries engaging customers in the digital landscape. While some have ...
November 12, 2012, Monday
What customers want
Leela is a regular shopper at one of Bangalore’s leading departmental store.
November 02, 2012, Friday
Madhukar Sabnavis: The power of visuals
I am not an art expert, but I love it and enjoy visiting museums when I go abroad. Seeing paintings is an elevating experience. A ...
October 29, 2012, Monday
Innovating to excel
Companies are realising the value of investing in R&D innovations in Asian markets.
October 29, 2012, Monday
New digital divide
Let me start with a bet. With you, dear reader. There are 523 words in this article. I’m willing to wager that before you ...