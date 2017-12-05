Management News
March 12, 2018, Monday
Statspeak: Company culture is key to unlocking gender equality, says study
The research found that in companies where the 40 factors are most common, everyone benefits, with 98 per cent being satisfied ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Uber, Ola enter new phase of competition, take a risky road to growth
With the Uber CEO affirming its commitment to India, the big two ride-hailing aggregators are entering a new phase of competition
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Virtual customer assistants help firms reduce calls by up to 79%
They also report increased customer satisfaction and a 33 per cent saving per voice engagement
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Railway finances on a shaky track after a sharp cut in budgetary support
The cut during third successive year raises serious doubts about the national transporter's ability to meet its massive ...
February 11, 2018, Sunday
47% businesses project data privacy as a barrier in digital journey: Study
Barriers to becoming successful digital business in India in 2030
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Why Forever 21 is struggling to maintain its spot on fashion street
Eight years and three partnerships later the American fast-fashion retailer has hit a fresh hurdle in the country. What went ...
February 04, 2018, Sunday
From SRK to Big B, here are celebrities and their following on social media
As brands and celebrities seek greater influence among consumers and fans, the line between personal spaces and professional ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Brand Finance 2018: Tata slips 3 spots; Reliance, Airtel, Infosys fall too
No Indian brand in the top 100 in the Brand Finance 2018
January 23, 2018, Tuesday
Padmaavat controversy forcing brands to rethink their Bollywood connections
A recent report by ESP indicates that annually, companies spend close to Rs 1 billion on co-branded marketing media spends for ...
January 14, 2018, Sunday
Patients prefer better outcome to brand in new treatments, says report
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
December 28, 2017, Thursday
Viewing on the move: The rising market of video-on-demand
A fast-paced life coupled with long hours at work and a need for change has driven the video-on-demand market in India
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Snippets: Productive organisations
Organisations with the closest alignment between their geographical talent footprint and market opportunity tend to be most ...
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Flipkart's in-house brand play
Will the home grown e-commerce giant's big push into private labels pay off?
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Executives fear for survival for lack of digital investments
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
December 14, 2017, Thursday
Tata Motors is driving Ace on the millennial track
How Tata Motors is leveraging its 12-year experience with the brand to keep it relevant for a rapidly evolving consumer
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
A 'natural' progression in consumer markets
Patanjali's success has created a thriving market for competitors and newer players, implying there is room for all
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
Lenskart eyes the popular route
With a celebrity ambassador, the eyewear retailer hopes to change the perception around the category and expand its brand ...
December 11, 2017, Monday
Digital fragmentation a threat to global growth of businesses
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
December 11, 2017, Monday
Data tracker: Digital bridges the generation gap
Older age groups are taking to digital transactions with greater enthusiasm in India
December 07, 2017, Thursday
Gucci moves its fine jewellery upmarket
The luxury brand styles an elaborate, high-end jewellery line and offers it through private sales channels to buyers in Japan, ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Auto brands take tech test on voice-driven cars, joystick-run wheels
Renault, Yamaha, Maruti Suzuki are among a long list of auto majors turning to technology to woo the next generation of buyers
February 26, 2018, Monday
No ads for young Turks? Why brands don't sign Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill?
Nearly half of the World Cup squad has been picked up by IPL franchises, and not all went for the base price
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Virat Kohli, Priyanka and others caught in the PNB fraud case crossfire
The ensuing blame game could sully reputations and fracture an already fragile relationship between brands and endorsers
February 12, 2018, Monday
Mumbai, Bengaluru see spurt in office leasing by co-working companies
The leasing of co-working space went up about 2.4 times to 550,000 sq ft in Mumbai in 2017 from 160,000 sq ft in 2016
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Our focus is device-agnostic content: Sony Pictures Network's Uday Sodhi
The idea for SonyLiv is to go local and not just repurpose international content, Uday Sodhi tells Ritwik Sharma
February 08, 2018, Thursday
What marketers can do to unlock India's booming 'rurban' potential
A just-released study by Nielsen shows how only a third of the country's 600,000 villages account for the bulk of rural ...
February 04, 2018, Sunday
74% Indian marketers plan to increase their budget this year, says report
The key investment areas for Indian marketers include content marketing, marketing automation and video content
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Brands, franchises belt up for the IPL juggernaut
The 2-day player auction for the 2018 season kicks off on January 27 in Bengaluru with 8 teams, 1119 players and a purse worth Rs ...
January 22, 2018, Monday
Mondelez strings a new tune for an old brand, refreshes Cadbury Silk range
With a new digital campaign and sonic identity, the chocolate maker looks to bite a bigger chunk of the premium market
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
YouTube plays an Indian tune
The Google-owned video platform goes all out to woo Indian advertisers, looks to leverage growing clout with regional language ...
December 24, 2017, Sunday
Brands that chose not to blink in 2017
A few prominent brands broke with convention this year, by talking back to belligerent mobs online and irate consumers writes ...
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Rubbing shoulders with painters
Birla White turns to the community of painters to increase market penetration and reach
December 17, 2017, Sunday
9% Indians will be in jobs that do not exist today by 2022: Report
Statspeak: Changing profile
December 17, 2017, Sunday
TVS rides on value in premium slab
Two-wheeler maker picks up engineering best practices from BMW to create a niche market of its own
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Space startup raises $90 million to bring ads to Moon by 2020
Ispace says the initial business opportunity is mostly in marketing, including slapping corporate logos on its spacecrafts and ...
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
GAIL plays the clean energy card
By backing short films on climate change the public sector major hopes to change brand image and customer behaviour, follows the ...
December 11, 2017, Monday
The spoke in Emami's brand wheel
The company has struggled to turn around its two-year old acquisition in the women's hygiene category. What holds it back?
December 11, 2017, Monday
How does technology support office workers based in major cities?
According to a new study, 50% of office workers in India rate access to top technology at the workplace above other perks
December 11, 2017, Monday
Used car portals innovate to fill trust gap
Convincing customers remains the biggest challenge for online firms, as service tends to be hyperlocal barring in big cities
December 05, 2017, Tuesday
Local ice cream brands step up national play
Buoyed by an expanding market in the country, Arun, Cream Bell, Vadilal, Heritage leverage local strengths to craft a national ...