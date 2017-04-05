March 08, 2018, Thursday BS Best B-School Project Award: Power-packed jury shortlists five entries Five best entries will now compete for the coveted Business Standard Best B-School Project Award 2017, in the final round to be ...

February 13, 2018, Tuesday Consulting, finance make half the offers as IIM-C wraps up placements Over 130 firms led by consulting at 27% and finance at 23% make 481 offers

January 29, 2018, Monday 'Baahubali' goes to IIM-A: B-school working on case study on blockbuster The case study, to be completed in another four months, is part of a course that focusses on the business of the Indian film ...

January 20, 2018, Saturday IIMs may see better gender mix, greater discipline diversity in new batch Following the rise in academic and gender diversity among the Common Admission Test (CAT) takers, the Indian Institutes of ...

January 03, 2018, Wednesday After Prez's nod, IIMs get set to offer degrees under Act With the President's assent to the IIM Bill having come as a New Year surprise, the IIMs have initiated talks within themselves ...

December 02, 2017, Saturday BCG top recruiter at IIM-Calcutta summer placements Apart from BCG, McKinsey, Bain and Accenture also made internship offers

November 27, 2017, Monday CAT 2017: Aspirants find logical reasoning, data interpretation tough again Overall feedback from takers of CAT 2017, convened by IIM Lucknow, was that the test was 'challenging', requiring best of their ...

October 18, 2017, Wednesday B-School placements: Early reports show rise in stipends by 12-15% Most offers coming from regular recruiting firms and sectors led by consulting, analytics, IT and finance

August 30, 2017, Wednesday IIM-A appoints senior faculty Errol D'Souza as director in-charge Ahead of its incumbent director Ashish Nanda's term ending on September 1, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has ...

August 17, 2017, Thursday Telecommunications sector will have close to 3 mn vacancies next yr: Study Emerging tech such as 5G, M2M and the evolution of ICT are expected to create employment avenues

July 28, 2017, Friday BSE eyes creation of fintech talent with new MBA programme With Fintech or technology enabled financial services becoming a serious business opportunity for startups and brick and mortar ...

June 21, 2017, Wednesday Nine out of 10 firms plan to hire MBA grads in 2017: GMAC Survey Despite political uncertainty over immigration and work visas, demand for MBA graduates is seen to be highest among companies in ...

April 28, 2017, Friday Rankings are good metric but not good target, says Ashish Nanda Ashish Nanda has stepped down, effective September 1, a year before his term ended

April 27, 2017, Thursday Not just tuition fees, financial aid too rise at IIMs If you find fees at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) high, think twice. While most of the IIMs may have hiked tuition ...

April 21, 2017, Friday Student suicide issue: IIT conducts parent-teacher meets, counselling Not a single suicide has been reported at IIT Guwahati since the introduction of creative centre