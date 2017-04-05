B-school News
March 08, 2018, Thursday
BS Best B-School Project Award: Power-packed jury shortlists five entries
Five best entries will now compete for the coveted Business Standard Best B-School Project Award 2017, in the final round to be ...
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Consulting, finance make half the offers as IIM-C wraps up placements
Over 130 firms led by consulting at 27% and finance at 23% make 481 offers
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
'Acche Din' for e-commerce: Flipkart, Amazon recruit at IIM Lucknow
The college achieved 100% placement for the batch 2016-18
January 29, 2018, Monday
'Baahubali' goes to IIM-A: B-school working on case study on blockbuster
The case study, to be completed in another four months, is part of a course that focusses on the business of the Indian film ...
January 20, 2018, Saturday
IIMs may see better gender mix, greater discipline diversity in new batch
Following the rise in academic and gender diversity among the Common Admission Test (CAT) takers, the Indian Institutes of ...
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
After Prez's nod, IIMs get set to offer degrees under Act
With the President's assent to the IIM Bill having come as a New Year surprise, the IIMs have initiated talks within themselves ...
December 02, 2017, Saturday
BCG top recruiter at IIM-Calcutta summer placements
Apart from BCG, McKinsey, Bain and Accenture also made internship offers
November 27, 2017, Monday
CAT 2017: Aspirants find logical reasoning, data interpretation tough again
Overall feedback from takers of CAT 2017, convened by IIM Lucknow, was that the test was 'challenging', requiring best of their ...
October 23, 2017, Monday
IIM Lucknow bucks demonetisation, GST blues in summer placements
Posts 100% placements for batch of 459 students
October 18, 2017, Wednesday
B-School placements: Early reports show rise in stipends by 12-15%
Most offers coming from regular recruiting firms and sectors led by consulting, analytics, IT and finance
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
IIM-A appoints senior faculty Errol D'Souza as director in-charge
Ahead of its incumbent director Ashish Nanda's term ending on September 1, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has ...
August 17, 2017, Thursday
Telecommunications sector will have close to 3 mn vacancies next yr: Study
Emerging tech such as 5G, M2M and the evolution of ICT are expected to create employment avenues
July 28, 2017, Friday
BSE eyes creation of fintech talent with new MBA programme
With Fintech or technology enabled financial services becoming a serious business opportunity for startups and brick and mortar ...
July 03, 2017, Monday
At 32%, IIM-A's incoming batch has the highest female ratio ever
28% of 395 PGP students, half of agri-business batch are women, up from 21% and 46% earlier
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Nine out of 10 firms plan to hire MBA grads in 2017: GMAC Survey
Despite political uncertainty over immigration and work visas, demand for MBA graduates is seen to be highest among companies in ...
June 20, 2017, Tuesday
ISB placements up 39% this year, average salary offered is Rs 22 lakh
BS ReporterHyderabad, 20 June: Over 400 companies-domestic and international, made 1,113 offers to students of PGP(Post Graduate ...
April 28, 2017, Friday
Rankings are good metric but not good target, says Ashish Nanda
Ashish Nanda has stepped down, effective September 1, a year before his term ended
April 27, 2017, Thursday
Not just tuition fees, financial aid too rise at IIMs
If you find fees at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) high, think twice. While most of the IIMs may have hiked tuition ...
April 21, 2017, Friday
Student suicide issue: IIT conducts parent-teacher meets, counselling
Not a single suicide has been reported at IIT Guwahati since the introduction of creative centre
April 15, 2017, Saturday
IIT-M ties up with four companies for new industry-academia initiative
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has announced a new initiative to facilitate Industry-Academia talks on research in ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
IIT-KGP to set up AI research centre in JV with Capillary Technologies
To offer one-year certificate programs for students, working executives
February 12, 2018, Monday
IIM-A makes first international foray with extension centre in Dubai
In its first international foray, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is going to set up its extension centre ...
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
ISB beats IIMs, top-ranked Indian B-school on Financial Times MBA Rankings
Indian School of Business (ISB) has retained its position as the top ranked Indian B-school for its one year executive post ...
January 25, 2018, Thursday
IT companies return to hire at B-schools; number of offers jump by 15%
In terms of profiles, analytics and strategy have gained prominence in offers made by firms.
January 19, 2018, Friday
Harish Manwani succeeds Adi Godrej as chairman of Indian School of Business
BS ReporterHyderabad, 19 January: The Indian School of Business(ISB) announced the appointment of Harish Manwani as the new ...
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
Only 20% B-school graduates land job offers this year: Assocham
B-school campus hiring this year has gone down severely than last year which was 30%
December 01, 2017, Friday
Microsoft's Rs 1.39-cr offer highest at IITs; Accenture top IIM-A recruiter
Microsoft would likely offer close to Rs 1.39 crore per year for jobs at its Redmond headquarters
November 10, 2017, Friday
From HUL to Amazon: FMCG, e-tail firms take part in IIM-A summer placements
Cluster-II of the summer placements process for the PGP class of 2019 saw participation from more than 45 firms
October 18, 2017, Wednesday
Stipend at XLRI summer internship up 20%; best offer: Rs 5 lakh for 2 mths
The average stipend for the 2017-19 batch of 364 students at Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, increased by over 20 ...
October 14, 2017, Saturday
A start-up is helping B-schools manage their placement process
Reculta digitises and organises campus recruitment by providing digital placement solutions for both schools and recruiters
August 19, 2017, Saturday
Senior execs take up over half the seats at MDPs, to stay relevant: Survey
Most enrolments come from 15-year-plus experienced seeking upskilling following digital disruption
July 29, 2017, Saturday
IIM autonomy closer as Lok Sabha clears Bill, right to award degrees likely
The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bill, aiming to give 20 IIMs more autonomy and ...
July 03, 2017, Monday
GST impact: XIM-B may hike fees for next academic session
Xavier Institute of Management - Bhubaneswar (XIM-B), a premier B-school, may go for hike in fees from the 2018-19 session as a ...
June 24, 2017, Saturday
Top 3 IIMs see rise in gender parity
Efforts in the pre-interview screening and increased weightage in shortlisting has resulted in the top three Indian Institutes of ...
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Bitcoins, neurosciences drive demand for blended programmes at IIM-A
Riding on the back of rising demand for programs on newer subjects like design thinking, digital marketing, Bitcoins and ...
April 30, 2017, Sunday
US, UK immigration curbs spook students planning to study abroad
Engineering and management institutes in India reporting a 20-35 per cent rise in applications
April 28, 2017, Friday
IIM Ahmedabad director Ashish Nanda steps down citing personal reasons
The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A)'s first international faculty director Ashish Nanda has stepped down from ...
April 26, 2017, Wednesday
IIM Kashipur's highest domestic package up 16% at Rs 25.4 lakh
Even as it wrapped up its placements, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur saw the highest domestic compensation ...
April 21, 2017, Friday
Less than 5% of Indian engineering students are fit for techie jobs
Says 4.77% who took machine learning test were assessed to be employable, reports Tech In Asia
April 05, 2017, Wednesday
Takers for doctoral faculty development programmes up slightly at IIMs
IIM Lucknow sees applications rise from 250 to 300 in the past three years