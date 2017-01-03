Jobs & Career News
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Govt job cuts? To lower revenue expenditure, Tamil Nadu mulls outsourcing
According to the Budget documents, almost 40 per cent of the state's revenue expenditure during 2017-18 is accounted for by ...
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
IIM-Ahmedabad wraps up final placements for food, agri-business class
Among the total 24 companies participating in the final placements Godrej Group of Companies and PI Industries emerged as top ...
-
December 11, 2017, Monday
After job cuts in 2017, India Inc to offer 10-15% fatter pay hikes in 2018
As per various estimates, just about 20 per cent firms have made workforce additions in 2017
-
December 04, 2017, Monday
Job offers rise 40% in early slots at IIT-Roorkee
IIT-Roorkee saw offers jump roughly 43% to 290 from 65 companies for the first two days of the placement process
-
November 19, 2017, Sunday
Creativity with technology key to success in classroom: Survey
92% students and 89% teachers in India expressed a mutual wish to see an increased focus on creativity in the classroom
-
November 14, 2017, Tuesday
Jump in PPOs hint at better placement season at IITs this year
Nearly 60% of PPOs went to students of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering Departments
-
October 17, 2017, Tuesday
India's perpetual job crisis might find its fix in labour reforms
India's notoriously rigid labour laws are the leading cause behind these anomalies
-
October 06, 2017, Friday
9-5 job is passe: New era of work prefers flexibility, balance at workplace
A global survey of 9,500 people in 12 countries noted that a new era of work is on the rise, which prefers flexibility and ...
-
October 02, 2017, Monday
IIT placement: 'Start-up Day' after marquee firms take their pick
However, students will be cautioned and asked to do a background check of the start-ups they wish to seek jobs in
-
September 29, 2017, Friday
8 ways to boost your productivity when you are in between jobs
Here are some very productive things you can do while you are in between jobs
-
September 10, 2017, Sunday
Blind hiring catching on in India to avoid biases, say industry experts
Blind hiring is a process of recruitment where the premium is on skills and abilities
-
August 04, 2017, Friday
Online hiring sentiment up by 13% in July: Monster survey
The online hiring sentiment for the month of April 2017 showed signs of recovery with a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, ...
-
April 28, 2017, Friday
Changing job market: Robots kick-start race for skills at the workplace
Services will see up to 30% jobs gone due to automation, digitisation and innovation over next 5 yrs
-
March 29, 2017, Wednesday
India to become third-largest employer of flexi-staff by 2018
While hiring has been constrained across sectors, the industry has annual growth rate of 12-15%
-
March 08, 2017, Wednesday
Campus hiring drops: Infosys, TCS, Wipro focus on reskilling existing staff
Campus hiring drops as academia lags, with firms trying to marry resources to changing market
-
February 23, 2017, Thursday
Jobs outlook cautiously optimistic for next 6 months, says survey
Maximum opportunities will be in 1-8 years experience range, according to the survey
-
February 14, 2017, Tuesday
Online recruitment activity sees 11% rise in Jan: Monster.Com
Monster Employment Index for Jan stood at 254 points, up 11% over the corresponding month a year ago
-
January 31, 2017, Tuesday
Look forward to pay hike similar to last year, says report
The biggest decline is expected in services sector from 10.8% in 2016 to 9.7% this year
-
January 16, 2017, Monday
Panel recommends reservation for girl students in IITs
Number of seats for male candidates will not be affected and will help IITs achieve 1 lakh target
-
January 03, 2017, Tuesday
Freshers see 85% jump in Rs 6 lakh plus pay in 2016: Survey
The most in-demand job role, based on no. of applications received, was software developers
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Consulting majors Deloitte, BCG & AT Kearney lead placements at IIM-B
Consulting firms led by Deloitte USI at 18 offers, The Boston Consulting Group (17) and AT Kearney ( 16) turn up as top ...
-
February 16, 2018, Friday
PPOs boost final placements at top business schools this year
The B-schools have been able to place students within two or three days because of this
-
December 07, 2017, Thursday
More than 500 students hired in first 5 days at IIT Delhi
Over 300 organisations across sectors offering over 500 job roles have already registered for placements
-
December 03, 2017, Sunday
IIT placements: Offers up by 40% in early slots, 400 hired from Roorkee
IIT Roorkee saw offers jump by nearly 43% to 290 offers from 65 firms in the first two days of campus placement
-
November 19, 2017, Sunday
Millennial shoppers better connected than retail aides
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
-
October 22, 2017, Sunday
IT firms have only 26% women core engineering roles: Survey
After quitting engineering, these women mostly move to marketing, product management or consulting
-
October 16, 2017, Monday
Women workforce in India Inc up 5% in 2017, says study
Indicating robust participation of women in corporate India, the number of female employees in top 100 companies in terms of ...
-
October 04, 2017, Wednesday
Snippets: Boosting start-up growth
Emerging market accelerators aim to boost start-ups' potential for raising growth capital
-
September 29, 2017, Friday
India becomes dream destination for jobseekers: Survey
The survey was conducted among 1,100 job-seekers in the country
-
September 21, 2017, Thursday
Campus placements: IITs revoke year-old ban on 30 companies
The decision was taken at the 23rd AIPC meeting held at IIT Bombay yesterday
-
August 09, 2017, Wednesday
83% of Indian workforce prefer to quit jobs, become an entrepreneur: Survey
Entrepreneurial ambition among the workforce is highest in India, with 56 per cent of respondents in a survey indicating that ...
-
May 19, 2017, Friday
[24]7 to hire over 3,000 digital chat agents in India
Recruitment to be made from campuses in Bengaluru, Hyderabad
-
April 10, 2017, Monday
Corporate India to offer increments in 5-10% range for FY18
Demonetisation drive has no affect on hiring new recruits
-
March 18, 2017, Saturday
A year after topper crisis, more rot in Bihar
The BSSC scam blows the lid off the deep roots of corruption in the state
-
March 06, 2017, Monday
Indian women earn 25% less than men
It dropped 2% from the 27% gap in 2015
-
February 15, 2017, Wednesday
80% of Indian millennials work harder than bosses: Survey
More than than 12 hours are spent at work by 16% of the millennials aged 21-24
-
February 10, 2017, Friday
Juniors' promotion does not entitle senior to the same: Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court has said while dismissing a plea by an employee of a hydropower company
-
January 22, 2017, Sunday
After RSS top brass, Shashi Tharoor bats for changes in textbooks
A regular at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Tharoor is among the biggest crowd pullers
-
January 03, 2017, Tuesday
CLAT 2017 registrations begin
Last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2017
-
January 03, 2017, Tuesday
Disabled may get 5% quota in colleges from next session
Any person who contravenes any provision of act will be punished with a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh