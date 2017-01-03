February 22, 2018, Thursday Govt job cuts? To lower revenue expenditure, Tamil Nadu mulls outsourcing According to the Budget documents, almost 40 per cent of the state's revenue expenditure during 2017-18 is accounted for by ...

February 18, 2018, Sunday IIM-Ahmedabad wraps up final placements for food, agri-business class Among the total 24 companies participating in the final placements Godrej Group of Companies and PI Industries emerged as top ...

December 04, 2017, Monday Job offers rise 40% in early slots at IIT-Roorkee IIT-Roorkee saw offers jump roughly 43% to 290 from 65 companies for the first two days of the placement process

November 19, 2017, Sunday Creativity with technology key to success in classroom: Survey 92% students and 89% teachers in India expressed a mutual wish to see an increased focus on creativity in the classroom

November 14, 2017, Tuesday Jump in PPOs hint at better placement season at IITs this year Nearly 60% of PPOs went to students of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering Departments

October 17, 2017, Tuesday India's perpetual job crisis might find its fix in labour reforms India's notoriously rigid labour laws are the leading cause behind these anomalies

October 06, 2017, Friday 9-5 job is passe: New era of work prefers flexibility, balance at workplace A global survey of 9,500 people in 12 countries noted that a new era of work is on the rise, which prefers flexibility and ...

October 02, 2017, Monday IIT placement: 'Start-up Day' after marquee firms take their pick However, students will be cautioned and asked to do a background check of the start-ups they wish to seek jobs in

September 29, 2017, Friday 8 ways to boost your productivity when you are in between jobs Here are some very productive things you can do while you are in between jobs

September 10, 2017, Sunday Blind hiring catching on in India to avoid biases, say industry experts Blind hiring is a process of recruitment where the premium is on skills and abilities

August 04, 2017, Friday Online hiring sentiment up by 13% in July: Monster survey The online hiring sentiment for the month of April 2017 showed signs of recovery with a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, ...

April 28, 2017, Friday Changing job market: Robots kick-start race for skills at the workplace Services will see up to 30% jobs gone due to automation, digitisation and innovation over next 5 yrs

March 29, 2017, Wednesday India to become third-largest employer of flexi-staff by 2018 While hiring has been constrained across sectors, the industry has annual growth rate of 12-15%

March 08, 2017, Wednesday Campus hiring drops: Infosys, TCS, Wipro focus on reskilling existing staff Campus hiring drops as academia lags, with firms trying to marry resources to changing market

February 23, 2017, Thursday Jobs outlook cautiously optimistic for next 6 months, says survey Maximum opportunities will be in 1-8 years experience range, according to the survey

February 14, 2017, Tuesday Online recruitment activity sees 11% rise in Jan: Monster.Com Monster Employment Index for Jan stood at 254 points, up 11% over the corresponding month a year ago

January 31, 2017, Tuesday Look forward to pay hike similar to last year, says report The biggest decline is expected in services sector from 10.8% in 2016 to 9.7% this year