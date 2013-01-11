Management - People
February 23, 2018, Friday
PNB scam: Meet Firestar's Vipul Ambani, simple CFO in a complex setting
The self-described entrepreneur had surprised all by joining Nirav Modi four years ago
January 14, 2018, Sunday
The phenomenal rise of Jeff Bezos - a 'mysterious' corporate titan
For nearly two decades, Bezos was adamant that the company should largely stay out of the political limelight and not make a stir ...
January 13, 2018, Saturday
IDFC Bank is getting a person who understands retail: CEO Rajiv Lall
The merger with Capital First will drive home three years of growth at one go to IDFC Bank: Rajiv Lall
January 12, 2018, Friday
PepperFry's Ashish Shah wants life that is larger than what one can imagine
Shah tells Arundhuti Dasgupta he always wanted life king-size and knew he had to earn his way there, from the very beginning
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
We are aiming for full potential in India-Canada trade relations: Champagne
Canada is blessed to have 1.4 million people of Indian origin: François-Philippe Champagne, Canadian Minister of International ...
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
The govt has been responsive to GST, says Britannia's Varun Berry
Britannia reported a nearly six per cent volume growth for the September quarter
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
Govt is listening to industry on GST, says Adi Godrej
The second half of FY18 will be even better for consumer goods companies: Adi Godrej
September 22, 2017, Friday
Trai lowers IUC: Meet R S Sharma, the man who is calling the shots
The telecom regulator insists his organisation's decision to slash interconnection charges was driven by his understanding of the ...
March 30, 2017, Thursday
Byju Raveendran, the making of an 'accidental' coach
The Math whiz is set to revolutionise teaching globally
August 11, 2016, Thursday
Newsmaker: R Balakrishnan
He didn't think much of advertising awards, and yet as he moves on from Mullen Lowe Lintas, he leaves the agency at its ...
February 06, 2016, Saturday
Obit: A G Krishnamurthy (1942-2016), Indian advertising's glorious crusader
AGK will be best remembered for the Indian stamp that he brought to advertising, almost a decade before O&M's Piyush Pandey ...
July 07, 2014, Monday
The second screen inclusion allows you to get innovative: Anupama Mandloi
Interview with managing director, FremantleMedia India
September 27, 2013, Friday
Lunch with BS: Ashish Nanda
'Recruit students, not just select them'
July 20, 2013, Saturday
Meet Sudarshan Venu, as he rides in to steady TVS Motor
Unlike in other AGMs, where atleast one or two shareholders would oppose appointment of new directors or questions re-appointment ...
February 11, 2013, Monday
Customer connection is the differentiator: Andy Harrison
Interview with chief executive, Whitbread PLC
February 04, 2013, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (#290)
This word, also used in business journalism, refers to anything that is huge, astronomical, bumper and colossus. It ...
January 28, 2013, Monday
Answers to last week`s quiz (#289)
When IBM and Ford announced casual work days, allowing employees to wear business casual attire, which brand ran ...
January 21, 2013, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (#288)
The Late Dewang Mehta, one of the most dynamic President’s of NASSCOM.
January 14, 2013, Monday
Answers to last week`s quiz (#287)
Ratan Tata, while announcing the pullout from Singur in 2008..
January 11, 2013, Friday
Mobile, not TV, will become the first screen: Shubhradeep Guha
Mobile commerce is on the cusp of taking off in India and the growth curve would be a hockey stick shaped one, says Shubhradeep ...