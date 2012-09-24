-
February 04, 2013, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (#290)
This word, also used in business journalism, refers to anything that is huge, astronomical, bumper and colossus. It ...
-
January 28, 2013, Monday
Answers to last week`s quiz (#289)
When IBM and Ford announced casual work days, allowing employees to wear business casual attire, which brand ran ...
-
January 21, 2013, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (#288)
The Late Dewang Mehta, one of the most dynamic President’s of NASSCOM.
-
January 14, 2013, Monday
Answers to last week`s quiz (#287)
Ratan Tata, while announcing the pullout from Singur in 2008..
-
January 07, 2013, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (#286)
This agricultural products company, based in the US, is the world’s largest in its category. Beginning in late October, ...
-
December 31, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (#285)
Name the brand whose ‘Sing for Me’ vending machines in Sweden accept Christmas carols as payment.
-
December 24, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week`s quiz (#284)
The company that was established in the 1890s made Cigars and Cigarettes out of chocolate as an alternative to the tobacco ...
-
December 17, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (#283)
The name for this start-up brand was taken from a character in the song-poem composed by Roscoe Mitchell, an African American ...
-
December 10, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week`s quiz (#282)
Audio products from the House of Marley set up by Bob Marley’s son Rohan Marley. Bob Marley named his son after the ...
-
December 03, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week`s quiz (#281)
This product is the creation of a pastry maker. Introduced in the 1940s it was first called pasta______. An innovation that ...
-
November 26, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (#280)
This brand is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the formation of the rock band Rolling Stones by releasing a special ...
-
November 19, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (#279)
The town is referred to as the “first filling station in the world”. It is part of the Bertha Benz Memorial ...
-
November 12, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (#278)
This person was a college dropout with big ideas about products that would reshape human behaviour. From that unyielding ...
-
November 05, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's quiz (277)
The variety of a particular agricultural produce gets its name from the fact that its high yields supposedly allow growers to ...
-
October 29, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's The Strategist Quiz (#276)
The founder of this company launched this brand in the 1890s in the northwest of UK. He wanted to make it affordable for ...
-
October 22, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's The Strategist Quiz (#275)
All these brands which were erstwhile marketing flops are found at the NewProductWorks, an on-site innovation resource centre ...
-
October 15, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's The Strategist Quiz (#274)
This top ranked company got its name as a result of a search for a word that was meaningless and without connotation in any ...
-
October 08, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's The Strategist Quiz (#273)
The second publication of the founders of this company was nicknamed the Yellow Bible. Name them and their company which is ...
-
October 01, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's The Strategist Quiz (#272)
Considered to be the father of the tablet computer, this person has driven innovations ahead of his times. He is also ...
-
September 24, 2012, Monday
Answers to last week's The Strategist Quiz (#271)
What carries the following brand names — White Star, Steerage, Lifeboat, Anchor, and Capt.
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
You are here » Home » Management » People » Guru