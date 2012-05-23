-
February 23, 2018, Friday
PNB scam: Meet Firestar's Vipul Ambani, simple CFO in a complex setting
The self-described entrepreneur had surprised all by joining Nirav Modi four years ago
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
We are aiming for full potential in India-Canada trade relations: Champagne
Canada is blessed to have 1.4 million people of Indian origin: François-Philippe Champagne, Canadian Minister of International ...
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
The govt has been responsive to GST, says Britannia's Varun Berry
Britannia reported a nearly six per cent volume growth for the September quarter
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
Govt is listening to industry on GST, says Adi Godrej
The second half of FY18 will be even better for consumer goods companies: Adi Godrej
September 22, 2017, Friday
Trai lowers IUC: Meet R S Sharma, the man who is calling the shots
The telecom regulator insists his organisation's decision to slash interconnection charges was driven by his understanding of the ...
March 30, 2017, Thursday
Byju Raveendran, the making of an 'accidental' coach
The Math whiz is set to revolutionise teaching globally
August 11, 2016, Thursday
Newsmaker: R Balakrishnan
He didn't think much of advertising awards, and yet as he moves on from Mullen Lowe Lintas, he leaves the agency at its ...
February 06, 2016, Saturday
Obit: A G Krishnamurthy (1942-2016), Indian advertising's glorious crusader
AGK will be best remembered for the Indian stamp that he brought to advertising, almost a decade before O&M's Piyush Pandey ...
July 07, 2014, Monday
The second screen inclusion allows you to get innovative: Anupama Mandloi
Interview with managing director, FremantleMedia India
September 27, 2013, Friday
Lunch with BS: Ashish Nanda
'Recruit students, not just select them'
July 20, 2013, Saturday
Meet Sudarshan Venu, as he rides in to steady TVS Motor
Unlike in other AGMs, where atleast one or two shareholders would oppose appointment of new directors or questions re-appointment ...
February 11, 2013, Monday
Customer connection is the differentiator: Andy Harrison
Interview with chief executive, Whitbread PLC
December 26, 2012, Wednesday
The key to brand success
Indus League, set up in 1999 by eight ex-Madura Garments executives with just two brands, have grown its portfolio to nine, ...
October 22, 2012, Monday
Crowdsourcing cuts down unnecessary expenses: Arun Mehra
When a brand crowdsources, it tells its consumers that I (the brand) am listening to you. I’m delighted that you are ...
September 17, 2012, Monday
The basic brand insight should be universal: A K Pradeep
At the end of the day, all brands seek that one insight or insights by which they can talk to consumers.
August 27, 2012, Monday
Bulk sales cannot offset the pain points in e-commerce: Manish Agarwal
When Manish Agarwal joined Reliance Entertainment Digital (part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group), in March 2011, he ...
August 06, 2012, Monday
The clients don't want the hassle of dealing with silos- they want solutions: Ashish Bhasin
These are perhaps the most challenging times for the media businesses. Advertising revenues are under stress and technology is ...
May 28, 2012, Monday
India is expected to be the fastest growing online travel market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2012: Dan Lynn
A late entrant into India, the US-based Expedia has chalked out an ambitious plan to capture a large share of the country's $22 ...
May 23, 2012, Wednesday
Collaboration makes ideas more relevant, powerful: Time Love
Tim Love is the chief executive officer of Omnicom’s Asia-Pacific, India, Middle East and African (APIMA) regions, markets ...
