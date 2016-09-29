2015 BS Fund Manager
Meet the Business Standard Fund Managers of the Year
The winners were decided by a distinguished jury led by G N Bajpai, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ...
The disruptive power of technology
The fund industry may have embraced machines and robots, but managing money still needs the human touch
BS jury: Picking the winners
The process of choosing the Fund Manager of the Year in the equity category wasn't as tough as it was for the debt category given ...
Small in size, big in returns
While fundamentals are important, getting the management quality right is more so as mistakes on this count can be costly, says ...
Duration play
A timely call on a steady decline in interest rates helped HDFC Mutual Fund's Anil Bamboli reap the gains
Direct plans gaining prominence
The share of retail and high net worth individuals in direct plans could improve further given the cost saving
Dip in inflows not a concern: Leo Puri
Mutual fund CEOs highlight the lack of level playing field vis-a-vis other asset classes while adding that technology will ...
Understanding fund directory
The Fund Managers of the year have been selected based on risk-adjusted returns