    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Meet the Business Standard Fund Managers of the Year

    The winners were decided by a distinguished jury led by G N Bajpai, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ...
    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    The disruptive power of technology

    The fund industry may have embraced machines and robots, but managing money still needs the human touch
  September 29, 2016, Thursday

BS jury: Picking the winners

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    BS jury: Picking the winners

    The process of choosing the Fund Manager of the Year in the equity category wasn't as tough as it was for the debt category given ...
  • Vinit Sambre

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Small in size, big in returns

    While fundamentals are important, getting the management quality right is more so as mistakes on this count can be costly, says ...
    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    A timely call on a steady decline in interest rates helped HDFC Mutual Fund's Anil Bamboli reap the gains
    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Direct plans gaining prominence

    The share of retail and high net worth individuals in direct plans could improve further given the cost saving
  September 29, 2016, Thursday

Dip in inflows not a concern: Leo Puri

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Dip in inflows not a concern: Leo Puri

    Mutual fund CEOs highlight the lack of level playing field vis-a-vis other asset classes while adding that technology will ...
    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Understanding fund directory

    The Fund Managers of the year have been selected based on risk-adjusted returns