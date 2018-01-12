Commodities News - Gold
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
India shifts to gold discount but Akshaya Tritya seen reigniting demand
In the local market, gold was trading at 30,405 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a 15-month high of 30,839 rupees last month
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
MMTC to auction 12 tonnes of gold from GMS in next 10 days
MMTC aims to sell 150,000 India Gold Coins by the end of 2018-19
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Gold prices fall Rs 220 on weak global cues, low demand from jewellers
Following gold, silver ready moved down by Rs 400 to Rs 39,500 per kg
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
80:20 gold scheme: The RBI circular that benefitted a few private parties
After Nirav modi, Gitanjali fraud on PNB, skeleton of 80:20 gold import scheme restricting gold import announced by the UPA ...
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Jewellers, bullion dealers are set to get gold bars with 99.50% purity
The framework will also ensure responsible sourcing, assaying and certification for the jewellery value chain
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Jewellers shy away as India gold prices touch near 15-month highs
Gold demand in major hubs in Asia remained dull as most markets were shut for the Lunar New Year holidays
-
February 16, 2018, Friday
Gold climbs Rs 170 to Rs 31,820 per 10 gram on global cues, wedding demand
Globally, gold rose 0.40 per cent to USD 1358.70 an ounce and silver by 0.36 per cent to USD 16.88 an ounce in Singapore
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Gold prices rise on firm global cues, sustained jewellery buying
Traders said positive global cues as the dollar eased after last week's rally and investors waited for more data on the US ...
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Gold plunges by Rs 600 to below Rs 31,000 level on weak global cues
Following gold, silver ready tumbled by Rs 450 to Rs 38,900 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 820 to Rs 37,735 per kg
-
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Gold prices fall by Rs 50; silver slips below Rs 40,000 on sluggish demand
Globally, gold fell 1.14 per cent to $1,323.70 an ounce and silver by 0.54 per cent to $16.62 an ounce in New York on Tuesday
-
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
India's gold demand rises 9% in 2017 on jewellery purchases, says WGC
Robust December quarter boosts growth; policy on metal likely by July
-
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Gold jumps to 14-month high as global stock markets face meltdown
Amidst rout in global equities today, gold soared to over 14-month high of Rs 31,600 per ten gram - gaining Rs 330 at the ...
-
January 26, 2018, Friday
Gold price likely to peak at $1,500 per ounce by year-end, says GFMS
The gold survey also said the year 2017 had seen a good demand for the yellow metal by central banks
-
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Gold hits 14-month high at Rs 30,560 per 10 gms on dollar's depreciation
The dollar index has fallen over 10 per cent over the past quarter on a growing US economy
-
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Gold at Rs 31,450 touches 14-month high on overseas cues and local buying
Tracking gold, silver ready jumped Rs 1,100 to Rs 41,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery Rs 1,190 to Rs 40,130 per kg
-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Gold breaks two-day slide, recovers Rs 20 amid fresh buying by jewellers
Sovereign, however, remained unchanged at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
Gold extend losses, down Rs 120 on lacklustre demand, silver up Rs 50
Gold had dropped by Rs 150 per 10 grams yesterday
-
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Gold shrugs off weak global cues, rises by Rs 50 on jewellers' buying
Globally, gold fell 0.34 per cent to $1,333.50 an ounce
-
January 15, 2018, Monday
Unrefined gold imports rise to a record high in 2017, up 80% to 213 tonnes
India's import of unrefined gold (dore) rose in 2017 by 80 per cent from the previous year to 213 tonnes, the highest ever, ...
-
January 12, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Gems & jewellery sector seeks cut in gold duty to 4%
This cut will address issues under the GST regime in the coming Budget