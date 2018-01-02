Commodity News - Energy
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Crude prices fall as US shale output growth gathers pace
US West Texas Intermediate crude was virtually flat at $61.23 per barrel
March 05, 2018, Monday
IEA sees US shale output surge stealing Opec share in next five years
A landmark deal in 2017 between OPEC and other oil producers including Russia to curb output to reduce global oversupply ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Pressure to ease on iron ore prices; mining firms to resume operations
The Supreme Court order allowing some large iron ore mines in Odisha to restart is likely to soothe iron ore prices.These mines ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
Oil steady after hitting 3-week top as Saudi to keep output well below cap
London Brent crude slipped 3 cents to $67.28 a barrel, after climbing almost 4 percent last week
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Saudi oil minister hopes Opec, allies will ease output cuts in 2019
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is reducing output by about 1.2 million barrels per day as part of a deal ...
February 16, 2018, Friday
Crude oil consumption of Indian refineries to grow at 4.5% CAGR: Report
Consumption of crude oil by refineries in the country is projected to grow at the rate of 4.5 per cent CAGR (compounded annual ...
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Rising crude oil prices to hit tyre manufacturing firms' profit margins
Profit margins of tyre manufacturers improved during the December quarter
February 12, 2018, Monday
Oil investors can find relief as diesel supplies sqeeze in Asian market
Strong consumption of the fuel -- used to power everything from trucks to ships and factories -- underpinned crude's bull run ...
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Crude oil prices will float between $60-70 per barrel in 2018: BS poll
Recently, crude prices went above US$ 70 per barrel and slumped more than 1%
February 01, 2018, Thursday
As coal prices rise, power cos feel the heat with higher cost pressure
Thermal power producers in India who are dependent on imported coal now face the tough situation of higher cost of production
January 23, 2018, Tuesday
Budget 2018: Petrol prices hit highest level since Modi came to power
Diesel also touched record high of Rs 63.20 a litre, prompting oil ministry to seek cut in excise duty in the upcoming Union ...
January 19, 2018, Friday
Worried about your petrol bill? Relax, oil prices won't rise much this year
The International Energy Agency sees 'explosive' growth in US oil output as prices rally
January 19, 2018, Friday
Will Brent touch $80? Six reasons why crude oil prices will rise in 2018
Analysts are already turning bullish on crude oil prices with several of them revising their earlier forecasts upwards
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
Opec cuts, global demand propel oil to three-year high of $70
Brent hit $70.37 a barrel on Monday, its strongest since December, 2014, which marked the beginning of three years in the ...
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
Oil near three-year high of $69.8/bbl on output cuts by OPEC, Russia
a number of analysts have warned that the 13 per cent rally since the start of the year could peter out in the short term due to ...
January 12, 2018, Friday
Oil at $70/barrel for first time in 3 years as production cuts by Opec
Rising prices are putting US production on track to rival both Saudi Arabia and Russia, with output likely to exceed 10 million ...
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Here's why investors can't get enough of crude oil with $70 in sight
For many investors, it's all about backwardation. As oil supplies have tightened, near-term contracts have become pricier than ...
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Oil hits highest since mid-2015, then dips
The spread between US crude and Brent hit the narrowest in nearly two weeks
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
Reversing crude oil cycle is bad for India
Threats of supply disruption caused by political trouble may add to upside pressures due to supply cuts agreed upon by other Opec ...
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
Oil prices open at $67 per barrel; highest since 2014
Even without the unrest in Iran, which is a major oil exporter, market sentiment was bullish