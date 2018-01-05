Market - Other Commodities
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sugar firms stare at losses, with estimate of record output, after 2 years
Sugar mills rely heavily on banks for working capital loans, since production is over a five-six month period, but the output ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Indian Sugar Mills Association sees sugar output rising to 29.5 mt
UP, Maharashtra could produce over 10 million tonnes each this season
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Govt might revise licence fee of Bt cotton seed for 2018-19 crop season
After a gap of two years, the central government might revise the 'trait value' (licence fee) of genetically modified (Bt) cotton ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Castor seed production estimates up by 34% in 2017-18: Survey
Production estimates see a major push from crop yield that grew by record 37%
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Maharashtra sugar mills owe cane farmers Rs 25 bn due to low sales
The official said falling prices in the wholesale market had meant that mills were unable to pay the farmers as per the formula
February 09, 2018, Friday
No upper limit to durations of contract farming, says panel
Stakeholders in the farming sector have suggested the maximum time limit be done away with
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
A costly affair: Draft National Mineral Policy dashes hopes of investments
Even after recast of its decade old National Mineral Policy (NMP), the Mines ministry can hardly expect to garner major private ...
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Copper producers switch to provisional pricing; aim to avoid losses
Aim to avoid losses from sudden spurt in procurement costs
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
End of Regional commodity exchanges: Hapur awaits Sebi nod for closure
Four other bourses had to shut shop earlier due to thin volumes and stringent Sebi norms
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Altcoins enter India: Trade in Litecoins on Zebpay; Ethereum coming soon
Next month, Zebpay is planning to introduce trading in Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with a 25% market share
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Rs 26 billion special package likely for leather and footwear industry
The grant will generate 300,000 jobs, will be used will be for human resource development, setting up clusters, environment ...
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Sugarcane arrears relatively lower at Rs 78.26 bn in ongoing season
Cane arrears are lower than the last season because of various measures taken by the central government and efforts of state ...
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Caustic soda price spikes on closure of manufacturing plants abroad
Chlorine prices have improved to negative of Rs 2,000-3,000 a tonne due to healthy demand
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
DGAD begins probe on imports of coated paper
The DGAD has said there is no investigation into imports from Indonesia and Korea
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Cotton spinners pin hopes on demand uptick to improve margins
The industry is also expected to see a bumper crop, which could bring down cotton prices to some extent
January 19, 2018, Friday
Bad news for Indian, Chinese polyester makers: US imposes anti-dumping duty
RIL is the largest producer of polyester fibre and yarn in the world, with a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per annum more than ...
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Rise in cotton prices, dearth of incentives make exports uncompetitive
Sharp rise in cotton prices in India has increased raw material cost of mills, exporters making export unviable and ...
January 06, 2018, Saturday
Change in functions of commexes' clearing corporations
They will not give financial counter-party guarantees for physical deliveries
January 05, 2018, Friday
WDRA to ban paper warehouse receipts by March; issue via electronic modes
Electronic warehouse receipts will be transferred through repositories
January 05, 2018, Friday
Commodities are on their longest winning streak as crude oil rallies
Bloomberg Commodity Index set for 15th consecutive session climb; gauge moves higher as base metals advance