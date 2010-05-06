Research Reports on Commodities
-
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Lower commodity prices prop up India Inc
Cumulative savings over five-year downcycle may be as high as Rs 15.2 lakh crore
-
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
Health crisis: From lifestyle disease to malnutrition
Life expectancy at birth goes up 10 years since liberalisation
-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Commodity markets turn bearish as prices fall
Metals have fallen less than agricultural commodities and oil
-
January 31, 2017, Tuesday
Metal prices to climb in 2017: World Bank
Beverage prices declined three per cent in response to a supply-driven price drop in cocoa prices
-
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Agri input companies on fertile ground
The sales of agri inputs have jumped by 10-15% this year on rising consumption from farmers
-
August 22, 2016, Monday
Commodities on upswing in FY17 as funds return
In International market Crude oil has recovered sharply and Zinc is outperforming all metals, while agri prices ramained tight
-
March 31, 2016, Thursday
FY16: A year of uncertainty for commodities
The US Fed's frequent change in its stance over interest rates kept metals, bullion and energy prices subdued in 2015-16
-
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Cotton output may dip 11% on steep fall in yields
Cotton production in India is estimated to be lower by 11% at 335 lakh bales in the current year
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Commexes turnover drops by 39% till Feb 15 in FY'14
Turnover of commodity exchanges fell by 39 per cent to Rs 92.05 lakh crore till February 15 of the current fiscal due to poor ...
-
June 20, 2013, Thursday
Around 95% of commodity futures business to attract CTT
With all processed agri commodities being classified as "non-agri", the commodity transaction tax (CTT) is set to cover over 95% ...
-
April 28, 2013, Sunday
Commodity futures market helped farmers: Study
The growth of commodity futures markets in India has helped farmers in dismantling powerful trading cartels in commodities like ...
-
February 18, 2013, Monday
S&P eyes commodity indices trade in India
With trading volumes more than doubling through the past three years, the market has attracted global commodity majors
-
May 06, 2010, Thursday
Gold may lose sheen this year
The international gold price had surpassed $1,200 per ounce in December 2009, hitting a historical high. Gold finished 2009 up ...