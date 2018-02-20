-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Bitcoin not a legitimate form of payment: People's Bank of China chief
The price of Bitcoin had fallen more than 13 percent in the 24 hours to 1030 GMT on Friday
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
After Facebook ad ban, Twitter moves to prevent crypto scams on platform
The measures come amid a boom in the price of bitcoin, the world's best known cryptocurrency.
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Bitcoin steadies amid Japan regulatory clampdown and Binance theft concerns
Japan's Financial Services Agency ordered two exchanges to halt operations for a month and penalized four others on Thursday
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Truebil, Unocoin join hands to enhance relevance of digital payments
Leading omni-channel platform for buying and selling pre-owned cars Truebil and largest crypto asset, Bitcoin on Tuesday ...
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Banks to bear extra cost due to 18% GST on priority lending certificates
Banks have to give 40% of net lending to priority sector such as agriculture, micro enterprises, weaker sections, etc
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Bitcoin's plunge in daily transactions stirs questions about its use
The average number of trades recorded daily has roughly dropped in half from the December highs
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
'Big Bitcoin Heist': 2 held over stolen computers in Iceland
Some 600 computers used to "mine" bitcoin and other virtual currencies were stolen from data centers in Iceland in what police ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Confirmation delays, plunge in volume: Is Bitcoin entering the bear market?
The average number of trades recorded daily has roughly dropped in half from the December highs and touched its lowest in two ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Why we put money into bizarre cryptocurrencies like ponzicoins
Early investors in initial coin offerings made an absolute killing, which led to a lot of media coverage of newly minted ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Bitcoin transactions gain momentum as users adopt software upgrade
The software update SegWit is designed to speed up bitcoin transactions
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
$5 billion lawsuit filed against alleged bitcoin creator
The family of a dead programmer has filed a USD 5 billion dollar lawsuit against a man who claimed to be the creator of bitcoin. ...
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor accused of swindling $5-bn cryptocurrency
Kleiman's family contends they own the rights to more than 1 million Bitcoins and blockchain technologies Kleiman mined and ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Rubique implements blockchain-based smart KYC
Rubique, an online credit marketplace providing technology-enabled end-to-end solutions to financing needs of individuals and ...
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Energy-sapping Bitcoin mining is here to stay despite the 'wasteful' method
The current mining process is indeed resource-intensive and wasteful, but there is no magic fix in sight
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Four arrests over Taiwan's 'first' bitcoin robbery
Taiwan police have arrested four men over a bitcoin robbery worth 5 million Taiwanese dollar (USD 170,000) in what they said was ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Nasscom, BRI tie-up to develop skills for blockchain adoption, deployment
The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Wednesday signed an MoU with Canada's Blockchain ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
For 20 mins, 7 customers purchased 'free' bitcoins from Japanese exchange
The latest flub could draw further attention to security and systems at cryptocurrency exchanges
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
New currency for extremism? Here's why jihadists see Bitcoin as a boon
Cryptocurrency has become an increasingly discussed topic among jihadist groups in the Middle East
-
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Why artificial intelligence researchers at Google have desks next to boss
When Facebook created its own AI lab at its offices, it temporarily gave AI researchers desks next to the fish bowl of a ...
-
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
SBI Card cautions customers against Bitcoin investment
SBI Card today cautioned customers of risks associated with bitcoin and other crypto-currencies, but did not ban use of its ...
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
You are here » Home » Markets » Cryptocurrency » Bitcoins