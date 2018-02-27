-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Crypto bubble bursts, but blockchain will survive even if bitcoin doesn't
Latest blockchain applications could bring overdue change to critical, if unsexy, functions in shipping, real estate and…diamonds
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Kali Coin ICO releases minimum viable product of its cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinRecoil
Entering last week (third week) of its pre-ICO round, Kali Coin ICO has unveil Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to public of its ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Here's how blockchain is going to fundamentally change our lives
Like a traditional ledger, blockchain is essentially a record of transactions
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Bitcoin not a legitimate form of payment: People's Bank of China chief
The price of Bitcoin had fallen more than 13 percent in the 24 hours to 1030 GMT on Friday
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Bitcoin steadies amid Japan regulatory clampdown and Binance theft concerns
Japan's Financial Services Agency ordered two exchanges to halt operations for a month and penalized four others on Thursday
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Japan punishes crypto exchanges after hack
Japanese authorities today ordered two cryptocurrency exchanges to suspend operations as part of a clampdown following a massive ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
After Facebook ad ban, Twitter moves to prevent crypto scams on platform
The measures come amid a boom in the price of bitcoin, the world's best known cryptocurrency.
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Rupee firms up by 7 paise to 64.89 a dollar on sustained dollar selling
Though forex market volatility still persists in the midst of a sharp sell-offs in local equities amid worsening rhetoric of a ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Japan to punish several cryptocurrency exchanges, halt operations at others: Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator will this week slap several cryptocurrency exchanges with administrative punishment ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Japan may punish crypto exchanges, halt ops after $530-mn Coincheck heist
FSA will mete out the punishments after uncovering flaws in customer protection and anti-money laundering measures during on-site ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Twitter working to fix cryptocurrency scam issue
As the issue of copying verified Twitter accounts to trick cryptocurrency users is becoming increasingly prevalent, the ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Can govt's plan to use blockchain choke Nirav Modi-style bank frauds?
Right, so Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech that government does not consider crypto assets as legal. But ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Swiss cryptocurrency haven Tezos sued in US for $1 bn by Bitcoin investors
The looming lawsuit comes as Swiss financial regulator Finma tries to temper some of govt's enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Uber co-founder to launch new cryptocurrency
Co-founder of peer-to-peer ridesharing, food delivery, and transportation network company Uber, Garrett Camp is launching his own ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
'Big Bitcoin Heist': 2 held over stolen computers in Iceland
Some 600 computers used to "mine" bitcoin and other virtual currencies were stolen from data centers in Iceland in what police ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Confirmation delays, plunge in volume: Is Bitcoin entering the bear market?
The average number of trades recorded daily has roughly dropped in half from the December highs and touched its lowest in two ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Why we put money into bizarre cryptocurrencies like ponzicoins
Early investors in initial coin offerings made an absolute killing, which led to a lot of media coverage of newly minted ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Singapore looking at investor protection rules for cryptocurrencies
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank is assessing whether additional regulations are required to protect investors in ...
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor accused of swindling $5-bn cryptocurrency
Kleiman's family contends they own the rights to more than 1 million Bitcoins and blockchain technologies Kleiman mined and ...
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Crypto startups' hottest hires aren't millennials, they're banking cops
A growing number of crypto startups are adding former regulators and other government authorities to their payrolls
