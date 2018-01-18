Top Stories on IPOs
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
Although the bank's business outlook seems strong, expensive valuations are the key issue, say analysts
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
IPOs on track despite poor listing record; 6 offers to be launched in March
According to experts, the lackluster performance of IPOs this year could impact participation of investors in the forthcoming ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Bandhan Bank to go public, launch record $689 million IPO next week
The Kolkata-based bank and its shareholders will be selling up to 119.3 million shares
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Bharat Dynamics fixes price range at Rs 413-428 to raise Rs 9.6 bn from IPO
SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities and Yes Securities will manage the public issue
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
H G Infra Engineering IPO oversubscribed five times on last day of bidding
The issue is in a price band of Rs 263-270
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
HG Infra Engineering IPO oversubscribed three times on last day of bidding
HG Infra Engineering has garnered over Rs 1.38 billion from anchor investors last week
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
HG Infra IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Tips from brokerage firms
Both Emkay Global and Choice Research have given a 'subscribe' rating to the IPO based on HG Infra's past track record
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Hindcon Chemicals IPO opens on Monday, to raise Rs 77 mn to meet expenses
Chemical products manufacturer Hindcon Chemicals today said its initial public offer (IPO) will open tomorrow to raise up to Rs ...
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
HAL, ICICI Securities among several firms lining up Rs 250-bn public offers
Most of these companies plan to utilise initial public offer (IPO) proceeds for business expansion as well as working capital ...
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Stare-run companies Bharat Dynamics, IREDA get Sebi's go-ahead for IPO
Bharat Dynamics was established in 1970 and is a manufacturer of guided missiles and allied defence equipment
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Pay retail investors for failure in IPO allotment: Sebi tells bankers
Sebi has issued a formula for compensation, which takes into consideration the difference between the issue price and the listing ...
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
RJ Corp plans Devyani IPO in 2019 to reach Rs 320 billion revenue goal
Devyani runs the franchises for Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee, apart from a handful of in-house brands
-
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
ICICI Securities gets Sebi's go-ahead for IPO to raise Rs 30 bn-Rs 40 bn
According to merchant banking sources, the IPO is expected to garner Rs 30-40 billion
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Aster DM Healthcare sets IPO price band at Rs 180-190 per equity share
Proceeds of the issue will be used towards repayment of debt, purchase of medical equipment
-
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Galaxy Surfactants' Rs 9.37-bn IPO subscribed nearly 20 times on last day
Investors bid for 88.1 million shares, or 19.9 times the 4.4 million shares on offer
-
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Galaxy Surfactants' IPO subscribed four times a day before closing
Galaxy Surfactants' clients include leading FMCG companies, such as Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Henkel and Procter & Gamble
-
January 23, 2018, Tuesday
Bharat Dynamics files IPO with Sebi, 4th PSU going for listing in 2018
Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public ...
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
Amber Enterprises' Rs 6-bn IPO subscribed 109 times so far on last day
The company plans to use the proceeds for repayment and advance payment of certain loans and other general corporate purposes
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
Newgen Software's Rs 4.2-bn IPO subscribed eight times on last day
The IPO comprised of a fresh issue fundraising worth Rs 950 million and offer for sale worth Rs 3.29 billion
-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Newgen Software's Rs 4.2-bn IPO subscribed 2.11 times on final day of offer
The company had raised over Rs 1.27 billion from anchor investors on Monday