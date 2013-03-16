JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Sunday Technical
Powered By  

Market - Sunday Technical

  • October 13, 2014, Monday

    If 7,800 breaks on Nifty, 7,700 will be tested

    The market has multiple events to discount over the next fortnight. First, there is local macro-economic data. This includes a ...
  • Image1

    December 26, 2013, Thursday

    Today's picks

    Nifty, Bank Nifty, Wipro, Ranbaxy
  • Image1

    August 17, 2013, Saturday

    More downside likely

    The monthly charts indicate that the Nifty may fall below 5,400-odd levels in the near term, and may slide all the way to near ...
  • Image1

    August 10, 2013, Saturday

    Bias to remain negative below 19,080

    For the third consecutive week, the markets ended in the red, owing to heavy selling and fresh weakness in the rupee against the ...
  • Image1

    July 27, 2013, Saturday

    Friday's low crucial for Sensex

    The markets retraced sharply, after facing resistance around the higher end of the Bollinger Band on the weekly charts. The ...

  • July 20, 2013, Saturday

    Pivot level for Sensex is 19,925

    Among Sensex stocks, FMCG heavyweight Hindustan Unilever was the major gainer
  • Image1

    July 13, 2013, Saturday

    Markets may extend gains

    The markets spent the better half of the week in confused territory, as neither bulls nor bears held the advantage. However, ...
  • Image1

    June 29, 2013, Saturday

    Nifty likely to face resistance above 5,925

    The markets reversed their three-week losing streak, thanks to an extra-ordinary rally in the last two trading days of the week. ...
  • Image1

    June 22, 2013, Saturday

    Down move likely to continue

    The markets logged significant losses for the third consecutive week. This resulted from weakness in global markets, after the US ...
  • Image1

    June 15, 2013, Saturday

    Pull-back may be short-lived

    The markets ended lower for the second consecutive week, amid concern over the pace of economic growth and a drastic fall in the ...
  • Image1

    June 08, 2013, Saturday

    More weakness below 5,870

    The markets drifted lower through the week, owing to weakness in the rupee. The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped to a low of 19,395, ...

  • May 25, 2013, Saturday

    Short-term trend turns negative

    However, as the week progressed, it began to slide, amid profit-taking and negative cues from select foreign markets
  • Image1

    May 18, 2013, Saturday

    Nifty to remain bullish above 6,150

    The markets began the week on a dismal note, falling about two per cent on Monday. However, they recovered and rallied to end the ...
  • Image1

    May 11, 2013, Saturday

    Markets in overbought zone

    Next week, the Sensex is likely to move in the range of 19,750 and 20,490, with support expected at 19,895-19,825 and resistance ...
  • Image1

    May 04, 2013, Saturday

    Fresh strength above 6,020

    The Sensex touched a high of 19,792, and finally ended with a gain of 1.5% (289 points) at 19,576
  • Image1

    April 20, 2013, Saturday

    Further strength only above 5,800

    Among the Sensex 30 stocks, State Bank of India soared about 10 per cent to Rs 2,294

  • April 13, 2013, Saturday

    Down move may continue

    This week, the markets saw extreme choppiness, owing to renewed interest in buying banking shares, even as other sectors ...
  • Image1

    March 30, 2013, Saturday

    Pull-back likely to be short-lived

    The markets exhibited a fair deal of volatility in the holiday-shortened week, owing to foreign cues and the March derivatives ...
  • Image1

    March 23, 2013, Saturday

    Nifty likely to break 200-DMA

    Next week, the markets may continue to remain choppy, owing to two trading holidays, the March derivatives expiry and global news
  • Image1

    March 16, 2013, Saturday

    Upside seems capped

    Alleged reports of money laundering by some of the biggest private sector banks dampened the market sentimen
Next