Market - Sunday Technical
October 13, 2014, Monday
If 7,800 breaks on Nifty, 7,700 will be tested
The market has multiple events to discount over the next fortnight. First, there is local macro-economic data. This includes a ...
December 26, 2013, Thursday
Today's picks
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Wipro, Ranbaxy
August 17, 2013, Saturday
More downside likely
The monthly charts indicate that the Nifty may fall below 5,400-odd levels in the near term, and may slide all the way to near ...
August 10, 2013, Saturday
Bias to remain negative below 19,080
For the third consecutive week, the markets ended in the red, owing to heavy selling and fresh weakness in the rupee against the ...
July 27, 2013, Saturday
Friday's low crucial for Sensex
The markets retraced sharply, after facing resistance around the higher end of the Bollinger Band on the weekly charts. The ...
July 20, 2013, Saturday
Pivot level for Sensex is 19,925
Among Sensex stocks, FMCG heavyweight Hindustan Unilever was the major gainer
July 13, 2013, Saturday
Markets may extend gains
The markets spent the better half of the week in confused territory, as neither bulls nor bears held the advantage. However, ...
June 29, 2013, Saturday
Nifty likely to face resistance above 5,925
The markets reversed their three-week losing streak, thanks to an extra-ordinary rally in the last two trading days of the week. ...
June 22, 2013, Saturday
Down move likely to continue
The markets logged significant losses for the third consecutive week. This resulted from weakness in global markets, after the US ...
June 15, 2013, Saturday
Pull-back may be short-lived
The markets ended lower for the second consecutive week, amid concern over the pace of economic growth and a drastic fall in the ...
June 08, 2013, Saturday
More weakness below 5,870
The markets drifted lower through the week, owing to weakness in the rupee. The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped to a low of 19,395, ...
May 25, 2013, Saturday
Short-term trend turns negative
However, as the week progressed, it began to slide, amid profit-taking and negative cues from select foreign markets
May 18, 2013, Saturday
Nifty to remain bullish above 6,150
The markets began the week on a dismal note, falling about two per cent on Monday. However, they recovered and rallied to end the ...
May 11, 2013, Saturday
Markets in overbought zone
Next week, the Sensex is likely to move in the range of 19,750 and 20,490, with support expected at 19,895-19,825 and resistance ...
May 04, 2013, Saturday
Fresh strength above 6,020
The Sensex touched a high of 19,792, and finally ended with a gain of 1.5% (289 points) at 19,576
April 20, 2013, Saturday
Further strength only above 5,800
Among the Sensex 30 stocks, State Bank of India soared about 10 per cent to Rs 2,294
April 13, 2013, Saturday
Down move may continue
This week, the markets saw extreme choppiness, owing to renewed interest in buying banking shares, even as other sectors ...
March 30, 2013, Saturday
Pull-back likely to be short-lived
The markets exhibited a fair deal of volatility in the holiday-shortened week, owing to foreign cues and the March derivatives ...
March 23, 2013, Saturday
Nifty likely to break 200-DMA
Next week, the markets may continue to remain choppy, owing to two trading holidays, the March derivatives expiry and global news
March 16, 2013, Saturday
Upside seems capped
Alleged reports of money laundering by some of the biggest private sector banks dampened the market sentimen