Market - Weekly F&O Analysis
January 06, 2017, Friday
Derivative strategy for India Cements from MOSL
Derivative strategy on India Cements by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities
December 27, 2016, Tuesday
Derivative strategy on Bank Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar of MOSL
Here is derivative strategy on Bank Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar of Motilal Oswal Securities
November 14, 2016, Monday
Commodity picks: 14 November, 2016
Coriander prices in the Kota market are trading at Rs 7,399 per quintal; Red chilli prices in Guntur are currently Rs 9,950 per ...
October 17, 2016, Monday
Correction on, Nifty could fall to 8,250-8,300
This was the first policy review led by Urjit Patel and the first where the new Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) calls the shots
October 03, 2016, Monday
Nifty 8,550 and 8,750 are two critical levels
The Nifty found support at 8,550. The bounce has pulled it back to test resistance at 8,750 level
September 28, 2016, Wednesday
Staying long with stop loss at around 8,650
The rupee volatility will also be a factor since $26 billion of dollar-rupee FCNR swaps is to be reversed over the next three ...
September 19, 2016, Monday
Nifty move below 8,650 or above 9,020 to define next trend
Global markets continued to be slightly nervous about a possible tightening from the US Federal Reserve (and also about ...
September 13, 2016, Tuesday
Moves beyond either 8,970, or below 8,650 on Nifty will define next trend
Global markets crashed on fears that the US Federal Reserve may hike rates at its policy meeting next week. But the consensus ...
August 29, 2016, Monday
8,500 and 8,700 are key Nifty levels to watch
The market has remained range bound and been unable to breakout beyond resistance at 8,700 in the last few sessions
August 23, 2016, Tuesday
8,700 key resistance for NSE's Nifty
The Nifty could run-up till the 9,000 or higher in the next 10 sessions if it does break past 8,700
August 08, 2016, Monday
Weakness in Nifty Bank could hurt bullish trend in Nifty
The long-awaited GST constitutional amendment Bill passed and the market has moved up since. Raghuram Rajan chairs his last ...
August 01, 2016, Monday
Nifty could run up to 9,000, if GST is passed
This is the GST end game: Either it passes now or it is effectively shelved until the next general elections
July 27, 2016, Wednesday
Uptrend could take Nifty to 8,800 levels
Technically, the Nifty continue to look bullish, with a series of successive 52-week highs
July 18, 2016, Monday
Bullish trend continues, volatility ahead
The monsoon session of Parliament, earnings season and central bank attitude remain the key drivers for the Indian stock market
July 11, 2016, Monday
Stay long till there is a clear trend reversal
The Indian and Chinese macro-data will probably not make much in the way of instant difference to sentiment
July 04, 2016, Monday
After 8,300 breakout, 8,500 plus new target
The Nifty and Sensex have participated enthusiastically in this rally and both have hit 2016 highs
June 29, 2016, Wednesday
Expect market to be range-bound in near term
The world is readjusting to post-Brexit reality. Two big down-sessions have been followed by short-covering
June 20, 2016, Monday
Nifty 8,000 and 8,300 are key levels to watch out for
Given the 8,200-8,300 zone has been traded multiple times, a breakout could mean quite a big swing
June 13, 2016, Monday
Expect volatility across equity, forex markets
Steady buying from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) ensured index gains through last week but the market trend seems to ...
June 06, 2016, Monday
Trend appears bullish but brace for high volatility
The Nifty is now well above its own 200-DMA and it has consolidated well above that level