Market - Weekly Technical Analysis
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nifty50 can dip below 10,000 mark soon: Angel Broking
Market outlook and trading calls by Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nifty outlook and key trading ideas by Devang Shah
Short-term outlook for the market remains negative till Nifty trades below 10632 levels and expecting target of 10000-9800 levels ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
Nifty outlook and key trading ideas by Devang Shah
The short-term outlook for the market remains negative till Nifty trades below 11172 levels and expecting a target of 10000-9800 ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
Nifty outlook and stock recos for today's trade by Devang Shah
Short-term outlook for the market remains negative till Nifty trades below 11172 levels and expecting target of 10000-9950 levels ...
December 11, 2017, Monday
Stay stock sepcific in short-term at these crucial levels: Devang Shah
Short-term outlook for the market remains negative till Nifty trades below 10350 levels, Devang Shah
December 04, 2017, Monday
Nifty outlook and key trading ideas for Monday's trade by Devang Shah
Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades below 10,094 levels, says Devang Shah
November 20, 2017, Monday
Nifty Bank to lead in ongoing rally in short term: Devang Shah
One should buy selected stocks form banking sector to take advantage of this rally, says Devang Shah
November 05, 2017, Sunday
Commodity picks: 6 November, 2017
Mustard seed prices trading at Rs 3,986 a quintal; coriander prices at Rs 4,938 a quintal
October 16, 2017, Monday
Technical calls: Buy HDFC, Sun TV, LIC Housing, Colgate and more
Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 9,955 levels and is expecting targets in the range of ...
October 15, 2017, Sunday
Commodity picks: 16 October, 2017
Red chilli prices are currently trading at Rs 5,638 per quintal in Guntur market
October 08, 2017, Sunday
Commodity picks: 9 October, 2017
Mustard seed prices at the Jaipur markets were trading at Rs 3,900 a quintal
October 03, 2017, Tuesday
Commodity picks: 03 October 2017
Soybean prices at Indore are trading at Rs 2,995 per quintal
September 24, 2017, Sunday
Commodity picks: 25 September 2017
Cotton oilcake is currently trading at Rs 1,472 a quintal in the Akola market
August 27, 2017, Sunday
Commodity Picks: 28 August, 2017
Refined soy oil is trading at Rs 659 a 10 kg in the Indore market
August 16, 2017, Wednesday
Short-term trend looks positive till Nifty trades above 9,685: Devang Shah
At least for immediate short-term, recent lows of 31,128 on Sensex is strong support zone
July 21, 2017, Friday
Nifty needs to hold above 9900 to move towards 9928-10000: Chandan Taparia
Nifty Outlook and few trading ideas by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at MOSL
May 08, 2017, Monday
Nifty outlook and four stocks picks by Devang Shah for today's trade
Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 9075 levels
May 05, 2017, Friday
Buy ACC, Suven Life Sciences, says Prabhudas Lilladher
Trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
April 17, 2017, Monday
Nifty expected to trade in 9,300-9,465 zone in short-term, says Devang Shah
All the other indices such as Nifty Bank, Midcap & Smallcap Indices are out-performing in short-term
April 10, 2017, Monday
Nifty outlook and five trading calls by Devang Shah for today's trade
Nifty is trending in channel as per daily chart and is still holding bullish trend as per Dow Theory