Expert Views on Markets
May 18, 2017, Thursday
Life at 30,000 market level: It's time to buy on arithmetic, not optimism
Though equities are performing, you should not raise your exposure to just this asset class
January 29, 2017, Sunday
Base metals outlook: Prices could fall marginally, says Kunal Shah
He said even if China's GDP declines in 2017 & 2018, the size of its economy is estimated at $12 tn
January 25, 2017, Wednesday
If Budget 2017 disappoints, Nifty could fall below 8,000
Hopes of Budget sops are keeping bulls in business
January 16, 2017, Monday
Philip Newman: Gold price expected to strengthen this year
This year, we expect to see firmer prices, in large part, driven by the return of investor demand
December 28, 2016, Wednesday
Devangshu Datta: Trading strategies for a low-volume market
FPI debt sales have also been matched by DII buying
December 26, 2016, Monday
West Coast Paper to Sandur Manganese: Four small-caps to bet on
Sandur Manganese, Kaveri Seed Company, West Coast Paper and Electrosteel Castings
December 20, 2016, Tuesday
Devangshu Datta: Next few months will be a roller coaster for markets
Low inflation, services contraction and manufacturing slowdown all point in the same direction
December 19, 2016, Monday
Derivatives Strategies: Nifty fall below 7,915 would mean a deep bear market
FPIs continued to cut back emerging market exposure
December 19, 2016, Monday
Street Food: IIM-A studies show why chits & informal channels are still popular
Convenience and reliability, not costs, are seen as key factors in financial behaviour, affirm two recent studies
December 18, 2016, Sunday
Neeraj Gambhir: Corporate bonds to fare a lot better
After a steady decline in yields over the first three-quarters, the market was in a consolidation mode
December 13, 2016, Tuesday
Insight: IT firms have rarely traded at lower valuations, time to rethink
Most Indian companies have not yet adapted to the cloud; to artificial intelligence; and to business models like software as a ...
December 13, 2016, Tuesday
Derivatives Strategies: Nifty more likely to head south
If the Fed does hike rates as expected, and produces a hawkish statement, the market would tank
December 12, 2016, Monday
Street Food: Jayalalithaa and Dalal Street
Stock prices of Sun TV Network rose 12 per cent on December 5 - the day of her death
December 10, 2016, Saturday
GSK Consumer: Volume recovery must for any re-rating
Despite undemanding valuations, missing catalysts could keep a lid on the stock price
December 10, 2016, Saturday
No respite in sight for JSPL
Lack of offtake agreement puts pressure on power segment; lower realisations take toll on steel biz
November 28, 2016, Monday
Street Food: When the prime minister fires you
Something more interesting saved everyone from the self-indulgent nostalgia
November 21, 2016, Monday
Street Food: Ties of a 100 years
There are not many public accounts of the ties between the families in subsequent years
November 09, 2016, Wednesday
Devangshu Datta: US election results may not reverse Indian market's bearish trend
The markets moved the same way short-term and long-term, in 1996, in 2000, and 2004
November 08, 2016, Tuesday
Kunal Bose: Ayurvedic products register fastest demand growth
The global market for ayurvedic medicines is an estimated $100 billion and this is to grow to $115 billion by 2020
November 07, 2016, Monday
American test awaits Tata & Co
Every move that strengthens Cyrus Mistry's position in companies like Indian Hotels could prolong the uncertainty